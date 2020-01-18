STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars boys basketball team is looking for answers after its third straight loss Thursday night at home to the Twin River Titans.
Twin River left Stromsburg with a 43-29 win, but led just 15-13 at halftime. The Titans controlled the second half, however, outscoring Cross County 28-16.
Cross County was led by Cory Hollinger, who had 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field. Isaac Noyd chipped in with eight points while both Thomas Harrington-Newton and Carter Seim had three.
The Cougars were cold from 3-point range in the loss, going just 2 of 17.
Seim led Cross County in rebounds with seven and took a charge while Harrington-Newton grabbed five boards, four of which were on the offensive end of the court.
Cross County’s Friday night game at David City was postponed due to weather, and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 10.
The Cougars are now 6-6 on the season while Twin River improved to 9-5.
