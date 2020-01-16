STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Cougars hosted the Twin River Titans and the Fullerton Warriors in triangular wrestling action on Tuesday night.
The Titans came away with a pair of wins as they bested the Warriors, 54-12, and got past the hosts 45-25.
The Cougars were able to escape with a win as they rolled past the Warriors 48-12.
Cross County/Osceola 48, Fullerton 12
A total of 42 of the Cougars’ 48 points came via forfeits by the Fullerton team.
Fullerton won two matches with Connor Sunderup getting past Channer Marsden at 145 pounds with a pin in 1 minute, 47 seconds, while CJ Pickrel also won by pin in 1:18 over Conner Shoup at 220 pounds.
The Cougars’ only win in competition was Class C No. 3-rated Kyle Sterup with a pin of Ty Engel in 1:57.
Twin River 45, Cross County/Osceola 25
Nine of the 14 matches in the Twin River matchup with the Cougars were decided on the mat.
The Cougars wins came at 138 pounds with Cameron Graham, rated No. 5 in Class C according to NEwrestle, defeating Isaac Booth by pin in 4:42.
In the 152 weight class, Colton Nuttelman won by major decision over Jed Jones 13-3. Wyatt Graham, at 170, was a 5-0 winner over Spencer Kula. Sterup remained undefeated on the year with a pin of Jonathon Mundahl in 1:07.
Twin River scored 18 of its points on forfeits while the CC/O Cougars had all their points come on the mat.
Cross County will host its annual invite on Saturday with action getting underway at 10 a.m.
