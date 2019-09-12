STROMSBURG – The Twin River Titans and the Polk County Slammers combined for eight extra-base hits as the Titans won a slugfest over the Slammers by the final score of 12-8 on Tuesday night in Class C softball action.
The two teams combined for a total of 29 hits, but it was the Titans’ six-run fifth inning that turned a 4-3 Twin River lead into a 10-3 advantage.
Polk County went scoreless the first two frames as the Titans built a 3-0 lead. The Slammers scored in every inning after that, but could never make up the early deficit.
The Slammers’ defense was a huge factor as it committed seven errors, and pitchers Taylor Carlson and Christina Rystrom gave up just five earned runs of the 12 scored by the Titans.
On offense Polk County was led by Josi Noble and Sadie Sunday with three hits each.
Noble was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in and scored one run. One of her hits was a triple.
Sunday was 3 for 4 and scored a run while Sierra Boden had two hits and one RBI. Carlson was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in while Rystrom was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Avery Hanson had two hits in four plate appearances with a double.
The Slammers out-hit the Titans 14-12.
Twin River got two hits each from Whitney Schmidt, Alexis Cherry, Payton Rinkol, Irelynd Pearson and Katie Paczosa, who tripled twice.
Carlson worked four innings, allowed six hits, seven runs and had two strikeouts. Rystrom was in the circle for three innings and gave up six hits, five runs and had one K.
Polk County (3-7) travels to Ord (1-11) tonight.
