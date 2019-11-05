OMAHA – The Omaha World-Herald released its 2019 all-state softball teams on Sunday, and a total of 14 York News-Times’ coverage area players received recognition in their respective classes.
Centennial juniors Asia Nisly and Daylee Dey were both named to the Class C all-state second team.
Dey, who played third base for the Broncos and also toed the rubber for the team during a 24-11 run in 2019, was a co-captain on the York News-Times’ all-area team and finished up the year with a .426 batting average and a 2.75 earned-run average. Dey was named to the Southern Nebraska Conference first team.
Nisly, one of the quicker outfielders in the area, batted .366, had 40 hits on the year, 16 stolen bases and was tied with teammate Hunter Hartshorn in home runs with six to lead all-area players. She was an SNC first-team selection.
In Class B, the York Dukes had three players selected to the honorable mention list as seniors Alexis Linder and Abbey Seevers joined freshman Lauryn Haggadone as Class B picks.
In Class C, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend also had three girls selected as seniors Jacy Schlueter and Kayla Geiger were named along with sophomore Kelsi Gaston.
Three more Centennial players, all seniors, made the honorable mention list. Pitcher/infielder Erika Cast, catcher Aurora Junge and outfielder Chaylee Tonniges all received recognition.
Polk County sophomores Josi Noble and Sadie Sunday were selected, as was senior Avery Hanson.
