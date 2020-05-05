YORK – When big sister Jasa showed up from college with a ukulele, it was hard for little sis Masa Scheierman not to pick it up and play around.
Masa Scheierman, York’s athletic 6-foot junior-to-be who led the Dukes’ volleyball program to its first winning record since 2012 last year as a sophomore, has the time to learn new things amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has locked out student-athletes from their high school gyms and weight rooms.
After thinking the ukulele was pretty cool, Scheierman decided to try learning the guitar. Don’t ask her to play “Smoke on the Water” just yet, though; she’s still learning the chords.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot. Your hands get so raw the first week, but they’re fine now,” she said.
If this was a normal spring without a virus bringing everyday life to a screeching halt, would Scheierman have taken up the guitar?
“Probably not, I don’t think I’d have time to,” she said.
Although learning to play the guitar is a positive product of a pandemic, make no mistake about it: Scheierman’s focus is continuing to grow her volleyball skills this offseason. During her sophomore campaign, she set the school record for most kills (394) and digs (371) in a season. She led York to an 18-14 record and a district final appearance.
York loses just one starter to graduation from last year’s team in Natalia Dick, which means the Dukes could be in for another strong season – if it happens. There’s no clear answer if there will be fall sports.
“I’m super excited. The skill level and leadership that’s coming back, I’m super pumped for that,” Scheierman said. “Now that the virus has hit, I’m just kind of hoping and waiting to see what happens. I’m not going to give up hope, I’m still hoping that it’ll go away and that we have a fall season.”
Scheierman was clear when talking about the Dukes’ goals: the big one is to make state. With York being just one win away from achieving that last year, it’s reachable.
“We were close last year and came up short,” she said, “but I really think that with the confidence we have coming into the season, and losing only one senior – and Natalia was a big help on the court and with leadership – but the confidence that our team has now and the trust that we’re building will definitely be huge this upcoming season.”
Usually, Scheierman plays for Volleyball Club Nebraska, or VCN, out of Lincoln, which lasts from January through June every year. In a normal year, the team would currently be training for nationals in Orlando, Florida. As of right now, the team doesn’t know if it’ll be able to attend, or if nationals will even happen.
Scheierman was planning on attending college camps, too. Those might not happen, either, which makes the recruiting process not ideal for an up-and-coming junior whose dream is to play college volleyball, at any level.
“If you can’t have camps, the coaches can’t really talk to you or see you,” Scheierman said.
Without any camps to attend or high school gyms to work out in, Scheierman’s sister, Jasa, has been a big help.
Jasa, a member of the volleyball team at Colorado Christian University, shared her college workouts with Masa and the two have been doing them together. Mondays and Thursdays are leg days. Tuesdays and Fridays are for arms. On Saturdays they condition.
They’ve been paying off.
“I feel like I’ve been getting a lot stronger and definitely jumping higher. I feel my vertical is going up,” Scheierman said.
But Jasa and Masa aren’t the only athletes in the house. Their bother, Baylor, is also home. He played in 32 games as a true freshman for South Dakota State and averaged six points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
“He’s definitely challenged me. He works out three times a day almost, and it’s crazy the stuff he does,” Masa said of her older brother. “Even when he doesn’t need to do it he still does it. It’s so inspiring to me and so cool.”
The work ethic wasn’t the only thing that Baylor brought with him back home, though. He likes to watch “Outer Banks” which is a popular show on Netflix, and now Masa is hooked. He’s pretty into NBC’s “The Voice,” too.
“He’ll just sing songs, and we’ll all be like, ‘OK Baylor, we get it, you know the song,’ and it’s just funny,” Masa said.
Although a pandemic threw a wrench in her offseason, Scheierman isn’t sitting still. Before a big fall season on the volleyball court, she’s working to get better.
And the guitar – once Scheierman learns all the chords, what song will she learn first?
“I don’t know what it would be,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always loved worship music, so probably a worship song. That would be awesome.”
