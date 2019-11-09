YORK – The 2019 volleyball season is being played out this weekend in Lincoln with all six classes determining a state champion today at the Devaney Sports Center.
While no local teams made the field in any of their respective classes, seven of the area coverage teams ended the 2019 season with a winning record.
Of the four categories in the final stats, four of the final leader spots belong to underclassmen.
Here are the final stats for the 2019 season.
York News-Times Area Volleyball Leaders
(END OF SEASON)
Final team records
Cross County 23-9 .718
Fillmore Central 20-11 .645
Centennial 21-12 .636
York 18-14 .562
Exeter-Milligan 17-14 .548
High Plains 16-14 .533
Heartland 14-13 .518
Hampton 11-20 .354
Nebraska Lutheran 8-20 .285
McCool Junction 5-23 .178
KILLS
1. Masa Scheierman SO. York 394
2. Halle Theis SR Fillmore Central 330
3. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 297
4. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 293
5. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer SR. Centennial 281
6. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 262
7. Lydia Dose SR. Hampton 241
8. Erin Case JR. York 219
9. Addison Legg JR. York 217
10. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 214
SET ASSISTS
1. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 743
2. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 666
3. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan 593
4. Brynn Hirschfeld SO. York 526
5. Lindsi Hughes SR. High Plains 441
BLOCKS
1. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 80
2. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 78
3. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 63
4. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 63
5. Erin Case JR York 59
DIGS
1. Rorie Loveland JR. Hampton 407
2. Masa Scheierman SO. York 371
3. Katie Kopetzky SR. Cross County 343
4. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 325
5. Rhianna Wilhelm SR. Heartland 309
6. Lexus Prochaska JR. Centennial 304
7. Allison Kroeker SR. Heartland 300
8. Cassidy Siebert JR. Heartland 296
9. Lydia Dose SR. Hampton 289
10. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 277
ACE SERVES
1. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 67
2. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 60
3. Lexie Wolinski JR. Hampton 56
4. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 46
5. Hailey Lindburg FR. High Plains 46
6. Rhianna Wilhelm SR. Heartland 45
7. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 44
8. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 43
9. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 43
10.Natalie Rockenbach JR. York 40
