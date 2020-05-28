UTICA – Hunter Hartshorn’s last basketball game of her high school career didn’t sit well with her.
It was a 46-26 loss to the eventual Class C-2 state champs, the Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes, in the district finals at Aurora last February. Centennial was overmatched that night against the powerhouse program – two starters had been out with injury, which meant Hartshorn would have to carry a heavy load on offense. St. Cecilia’s stingy defense knew that, too, and held her to six points on 2-of-6 shooting.
Hartshorn, one of Centennial’s top multisport student-athletes, didn’t want to go out like that. That’s when she decided she wanted to keep playing basketball instead of softball at the next level.
“Going into that game we were fired up and ready to go. We were definitely the underdogs without Kate (Hirschfeld) and Asia (Nisly),” Hartshorn said. “That whole game, it just seemed like nothing could go right, and we were just getting the short end of the stick on everything. I just want one more chance to go and prove something. I knew I couldn’t end my career on that. I don’t want to end the chapter like that.”
With an opportunity to play basketball available at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Hartshorn pulled the trigger earlier this week and signed with the Storm.
“There’s some unfinished business, and I just knew I wanted to get on the court one more time and do what I love doing,” Hartshorn said.
During her senior campaign, Hartshorn averaged 10.9 points and three rebounds while shooting 78 percent from the free-throw line and 30 percent from 3-point range. She scored 15 or more points in seven games, and recorded a season-high 19 twice.
There’s a bit of family history in Beatrice already. Hartshorn’s mother, Sharon, was a record-setter at Southeast Community College. During her playing days, she set the record for the most 3-pointers made in a game and season.
As of right now, Hartshorn plans to play one season for the Storm while taking care of her prerequisites at Southeast before transferring to Central Community College in Grand Island to finish her studies to be an occupational therapy assistant.
Softball remains close to Hartshorn’s heart, too. She plans to play two more summers for the Gresham Blackbirds. She was also hoping to compete in track this past spring, but like high schoolers all over the nation, was robbed of that opportunity by the coronavirus.
Although Hartshorn’s senior year ended earlier than expected, she still has her memories as a Centennial Bronco. Those will stick with her.
“I’m one that actually loves school – I know that might sound weird for kids my age to say,” Hartshorn said with a laugh. “I would definitely go do it all over again if I could. The best years of my life were there and on the court with all those people. It really makes you love it and want to keep playing at the next level.”
