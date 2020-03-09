UTICA – He doesn’t light up the scoreboard like some of his teammates can. He’d rather take a charge, grab rebounds or set a screen instead of looking for his shot after crossing halfcourt.
In today’s age of basketball, there aren’t many like Centennial senior Joel Bargen, the Broncos’ unsung hero who does the dirty work for a team that is headed to the Class C-2 state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
Bargen has been around a while and played a lot of basketball for Centennial. He started as a sophomore and has been in four district finals, three of which were wins. As the Broncos head into their Thursday night game against Sutton, the teams Bargen has been on are a combined 89-16.
Bargen is the definition of an experienced player. That helps head coach Cam Scholl sleep a bit better at night.
“He’s probably one of the best role players in the state,” Scholl said of Bargen. “He doesn’t score a ton, I don’t think he’s gonna get to 300 points in his career, but he’s been one of our most important players here the last three or four years.”
Bargen isn’t on the court for his offense. Others like junior Cooper Gierhan, senior Caleb Horne and Bargen’s sophomore brother, Jake, take care of the scoring.
Joel quarterbacks Centennial’s defense, which is the best in the York News-Times’ coverage area, holding opponents to 38.8 points per game. Centennial’s coaching staff does a lot of homework and scouts a ton of their opponent’s film. But at the end of the day, the principles always stay the same.
“We try to keep the ball out of the lane and contest shots,” Scholl said of what he wants out of his defense. “We don’t want to give up open threes and open layups. So we really want to try to force them into contested twos and contested jumpshots. Then we need to finish every possession with rebounds.”
In a straight-up man-to-man defense, Bargen always gets the opponent’s best big. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he’s the most equipped to take on the physical load under the hoop and bang with bigger bodies.
“He’s played in enough games that he knows where to be position-wise and without having to overwork himself,” Scholl said. “He’s usually in the right spot at the right time, and that comes from experience.”
Being in the right spot at the right time has led to Bargen leading the team with a staggering 16 charges taken this season. He’s also blocked a team-best 18 shots.
“I think sometimes I get lucky with blocks,” Bargen said with a laugh. “But since I’m not the tallest guy I thought if I could take a charge, that gives them a foul and they have to be a lot more careful. I think it’s sort of a sneaky way to defend.
“I like getting rebounds, I like taking charges. It’s not the most glamorous, but they’re big parts to the game.”
Since Centennial isn’t as deep as it’s been in previous seasons, the Broncos don’t tend to pick up opponents with full-court pressure much – that’s by design. By sticking to defending the paint and forcing contested layups and jumpers in the halfcourt, Centennial has been able to stay fresher.
“We’ve kind of morphed into this a little bit where we can still defend hard and well, keep our best players on the floor and keep teams from doing what they want to do and take away their best options,” Scholl said.
Bargen’s job on offense is to set effective screens, reverse the ball and be patient so shooters like Gierhan (47 percent from 3), Horne (37 percent) and Jake Bargen (40 percent) can get the best shot available. You can even say the Broncos’ offense goes through Joel at the top of the arc – he leads the team with 69 assists.
“I’m going to leave the scoring to them and I’m going to worry about defense,” Bargen said. “I’m usually under the hoop, looking around and trying to help everyone out.”
Centennial will play Sutton for the third time this season Thursday in the first-round of the state tournament. Sutton won both games – 59-52 at home Jan. 10 and 43-27 in the Southern Nebraska Conference championship in Utica Feb. 8.
Sutton is a talented team – its two losses on the year are against state tournament teams Kearney Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic. The Mustangs are much taller than the Broncos, too, and have four players that stand 6-4.
“Defense is the one thing you can control out there. If you play defense, you have a much better chance at winning,” Bargen said. “I’ve always guarded bigger guys, I’ve never been the tallest on the court I don’t think. So we go into games thinking we need to guard and rebound. If we outrebound teams, so far this season we’ve won.”
Bargen and his teammates will have to play the waiting game on Thursday. The Centennial-Sutton matchup is the last of six games scheduled at Lincoln Southeast High School with an 8:45 p.m. tip. Centennial has played in that time slot the past two trips to state.
With five other games being playing at Southeast on Thursday, the Broncos and Mustangs won’t actually get going until after 9 p.m. The late start doesn’t bother Bargen, though.
“I don’t have a problem with it. It’s something we’re used to,” he said. “It’s game time whenever the ball gets thrown up. We’ll be ready to roll.”
