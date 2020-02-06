POLK – Behind 20 points from senior Keaton Van Housen and 16 from Tanner Wood, the High Plains Storm boys basketball team improved to 3-11 on the season with a 51-33 win over the Meridian Mustangs in Polk.
Brendan Wruble chipped in with six points while Lane Urkoski added five. Both Trevor Carlstrom and Mario Lesiak scored two points.
Meridian stays winless at 0-17 on the year.
High Plains will travel to Brainard on Friday to play East Butler (11-5) before hosting Cross County (13-6) in Polk on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.