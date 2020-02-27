It’s time to get ‘er done!
Over the past few months, readers have heard from the York mayor, the director of the York Parks & Recreation, and several people using either a column or comments in the York News-Times to talk about all of the various events which have been held in the City Auditorium.
I could add a few more activities that weren’t mentioned by Gordon Fillman in his recent letter in the YNT or by Steve Moseley, the paper’s jack-of-all-trades writer for the past 15 years, who commented on February 15th in his Bewildered Boomer writing. Within the past two weeks, the Executive Committee of the Crossroads Conference (CRC) sent a letter to the YNT stating that the “York City Council has been aware of the deficiencies in the auditorium, but, up to this point, has neglected to address them. As a group, the CRC questions the commitment to make improvements to the auditorium.” If not done, the CRC alludes to the fact that it may look for another facility to conduct its activities.
I have enjoyed the facility when playing pickleball, attending graduation exercises, funerals, weddings, All-Sports and Chamber banquets and more; and most of all, announcing both high school basketball and volleyball events for York High and the CRC. Over the years, I have noticed some of the shortfalls mentioned at this 80-year old facility. At the same time, I have heard all-too-often that the City’s budget and its priorities haven’t allocated enough funds to address some of the most pressing facility needs; and all too often several have been red-lined from the budget. I have, however, been pleased to learn recently that a grant is being written asking for better than a half million dollars. If received, the City would match it.
Bottom Line: the total anticipated cost for renovation would be reduced from $2.5 million to approximately $1.5 million if the grant and the corresponding match come to fruition.
With approximately 13,800 people in the county, if each of us would reach out and give the York Parks & Recreation Foundation an average of $100, that would almost cover the balance of the anticipated cost of repair. Our family reached out a little over a week ago and made a charitable donation to save “grandpa.”
If you or the organization or business you represent have benefitted from the auditorium or if you, as a citizen of York County or beyond, would like to see it repaired and remain on the rolls, I would ask that you consider a donation. I maintain that we, collectively, can help the City keep this structure alive and well for at least another 80 years. If interested, tax-deductible contributions should be directed to the York Community Foundation with a note that it is for the City Auditorium renovation project.
– After the tears were shed Saturday afternoon following York’s season-ending loss to Norris in the B7 Girls District Basketball final, there will be a lot of great things the team will remember besides the disappointment on not qualifying for the state tournament—one of its primary goals for the 2019-20 season.
First, all of the players and coaches showed their gratitude to Natalia Dick, the only senior on this year’s squad. The 2020 graduate will take her skill set to Hastings College to be part of the highly successful Bronco basketball squad. Not only was Dick a team captain and a “do as I do” leader, but also was second on the team in points and rebounds per game and field goal percentage. Dick’s 317 points moved her into the seventh position in the Duke records for points in a season and into 10th place in career points with 621. In addition, one of the many highlights for Dick was on senior night when she led the Dukes with a 20-point performance in a home victory over Lakeview.
With Dick’s departure, senior-to-be Maddie Portwine will have to crank up her scoring proficiency to an even-higher level. The Duke junior led the team with 13.5 points per game; and with 351 points she moved into a fourth-place tie with 2016 graduate Emma Grenfell for a season. Portwine has moved into the ninth position in career points with 625 in just two years for the Navy Blue and Vegas Gold Dukes. Besides being the top scorer, Portwine led the team in steals and both field goals and free throws made. Portwine, who has an eye on playing basketball collegiately, must continue to be the point pacesetter next season to lead the Dukes to a conference championship and to state a year from now.
After just two years, Masa Scheierman has become a vacuum when it comes to grabbing rebounds. The sophomore starter hauled in a team high 208 rebounds and now holds the second and third most boards in a season. In 2019, Scheierman had a team-high 221 rebounds to finish eight shy of Jordan Stearns who collected 229. For her career, she has 429 to move into third place behind career leader Michaela Stuhr (2006-10) and Stearns (2012-16) with 491 and 465, respectively. It is not unrealistic to expect Scheierman to shatter the career mark early next season.
Joining Portwine and Scheierman as stat leaders next year will be starters Addison Legg and Destiny Shepherd. Vying for starting roles will be Meaghan Rowe and Mattie Pohl who saw extensive playing time this year. As always, Kern will open up every position on the team to those who are willing to challenge those “expected” to be in the starting rotation, and there are seven chomping at the bit to do just that.
Head coach Matt Kern said that his team had a district win as one of its top goals this year. There is no reason that the team that improved on its 10-13 record last year with a 17-9 finish this year would not expect anything other than 20 wins, a district title and a trip to Lincoln to cap the season. As I assess the nine losses the Dukes suffered, they were tacked on by seven teams all of which are still playing on the maples. Three (Crete, Norris and Northwest) are locked into the Class B state tournament already and four (Adams Central, GI Central Catholic, Crofton and Wynot) are in district finals on Friday night. To me, it softens the blow to a great extent.
-With the York boys losing Tuesday night in the subdistrict final to Aurora, Duke hoops has come to a close this year. I am now ready for the warm weather to appear and to get busy watching the spring sports and to head to the golf course for a few rounds.
