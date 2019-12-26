The York High classes of 2017 and 2018 had a boatload of great female athletes. Among them were the Hansens—Tayte graduating in 2017 and Tenly in 2018.
Following graduation at York, Tayte headed off to Morningside to join the Mustangs’ basketball team. A year later, Tenly followed her sister and also found herself on the courts. For Tenly it was both a tennis court and a basketball court.
Now as one takes a look at the sisters, a lot of similarities exist. Both have first names beginning with a “T”; last names of Hansen; basketball players at Morningside; sharpshooters from beyond the arc; majoring in biology; both hoping to go into pediatric oncology; having fond memories of their time as a Duke, and members of the admiration society for one another. And they are not twins believe it or not.
First, I caught up with Tayte in an interview by email.
What life values have you learned from being an athlete at York and now at Morningside?
“I think one of the biggest life lessons I have learned is being able to face and get through adversity,” the elder Hansen said. “Throughout my career I have experienced a lot of highs and lows. Through it all, I have learned a lot about myself not only as an athlete, but also as a person.”
Since you played almost every minute of every game in high school, how tough is it for you to come in off the bench?
“It was definitely something that was a reality check for me coming here,” Tayte said. “Through this I have learned the most. It has taught me what it means to be a teammate and how to fit into a variety of new roles on the team.”
What do you miss most about Duke basketball and life on the York campus?
“I would say that it has to be the sense of community and family that the team brought me,” Hansen said. “The York community was so supportive, and it was because of their support that I never felt more blessed to be able to play.”
What advice do you have for a high school student who is considering playing in college?
“Pick the school that best fits you both academically and athletically,” Tayte said. “There is way more to college athletics than what level it is. Pick a school where it can leave an impact on you and you can make an impact on the school, too.”
What would be the ideal job for you when you finish your college education?
“Following graduation the ideal job would be as a pediatric oncologist,” Tayte added.
Back to Tayte in a minute. Now to her younger sister, Tenly.
What advice do you have for those student-athletes who are considering the idea of playing two sports?
“Playing two sports in college was, honestly, one of the best decisions I have ever made,” said Tenly. “It can be challenging at times balancing both sports schedules, weightlifting, and classes but the memories I’ve already made with both teams are worth it.”
Tenly cites that some of the experiences that stand out for this two-sport athlete include the team’s trip to Hawaii for a basketball tournament last year. Not too bad either was a week in Florida playing tennis matches. She indicated that she has enjoyed seeing all the places sports can take her and her teammates. This spring she will be traveling on a May Term Class trip to Australia and New Zealand. Sounds like punishment to the casual reader.
Both Hansen girls were asked who had the greatest influence on them while in high school. Among others York teacher and coach Shane Gallagher was mentioned by both because of his continuous support and his understanding of each of them.
“He (Gallagher) constantly pushed me to be not just a better athlete but a better person,” Tayte said.
Tenly not only cited Gallagher but also Chris Holder and Parker Hoffman, a classmate of Tenly’s who passed away earlier this year from a disease of the central nervous system.
“Ms. Holder and Mr. Gallagher truly understood me,” Tenly stated. “They were hard on me because they knew my potential and wouldn’t accept anything but my best effort. My friend Parker had a huge impact on me as well. He fought through more battles than most of us can even imagine. Growing up, he influenced me to never give up and keep fighting.”
Tenly was also asked what she missed most about life on the Duke campus and high school sports.
“What I miss most are the friends and community support,” Tenly said. “There is nothing better than playing in front of your whole town alongside the best friends you’ve grown up with. College sports are fun but they aren’t even close to comparing how special it is to play for a town like York.”
Before wrapping up with the sisters, I was able to catch up with Matt Kern, their head coach while they were Dukes.
“Tayte and Tenly put in as much time in the gym as anyone who wore the Duke uniform,” Kern said after 14 years as the head coach. “Their commitment to being the best players they could be was unprecedented. Countless hours and countless shots. Both girls served as team captains and were very good teammates.”
Last on the plate for Tayte and Tenly was my question about being able to play with one another at Morningside.
“It’s really fun getting to play with Tayte again,” the younger Hansen said. “We don’t have much time left on the court together so we’re just trying to make the most of it while we can.”
“It is something special that not a lot of people get to experience,” Tayte said with emotion. “Not only is Tenly my sister, but she is also one of my best friends. Now we get to continue to make even more memories together playing the sport we love.”
Well said!
T & T are experiencing similar success at Morningside which is currently 10-3 and ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Division II, just as they did while playing for Kern’s Dukes which made it to state each year during their varsity careers.
Sports Brief – It was great news to hear that 2019 York graduate Garrett Snodgrass was named as the best Husker defensive scout player for his efforts posing as an opponent’s linebacker. Additionally, Snodgrass was named to the World-Herald’s all decade team (2010-19) as a linebacker.
Happy New Year in 2020.
Contact writer at jvincent@neb.rr.com or (402) 362-6009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.