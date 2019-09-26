Cross one off the bucket list.
Just before the Northern Illinois-Nebraska football game, I had the opportunity to view the Memorial Stadium press box and visit with PA announcer Nate Rohr, the stadium voice of the Huskers. I invited myself to the pre-game party, and Rohr graciously accepted and became my host. So, for 30 minutes before Rohr began his presentation to the 90,000 fans, he entertained one fan of his—me.
Rohr got his experience by announcing Nebraska softball 11 years for IMG Husker Sports Network before getting the call to see if he was interested in being the guy whose voice would be heard all across the stadium on game day in Lincoln. Because of his outstanding service as the voice of Husker softball and the PA announcer at Bowlin Stadium, Jason Rathe, assistant AD for Marketing, called Rohr to his office to discuss the football PA job.
Rohr was asked about his selection to the premier PA job in the state.
“Needless to say, I was honored,” Rohr said. “I am from this state and always followed the Huskers. So, getting this job was a big deal. Before accepting, I just wanted to make sure the football PA job did not interfere with my IMG announcing or other professional responsibilities.”
In short, his new add-on job includes being the guy fans listen to each and every time an announcement or a recognition is made and after each and every play.
Was it a big shift going from announcing softball to doing football PA?
“It was not,” Rohr added. “As a student at Beatrice, I announced three years of basketball, two of volleyball and one of football so I had some football background.” Rohr served as the football announcer for the Orangemen and doubled as a member of the band. He indicated that he would do all the pre-game announcements and the lineups for the game, run down to the field to play the National Anthem and the Beatrice fight song, and then back to the press box to announce the game. A similar routine at halftime when the band performed.
The objective of my visit was to compare his work area and duties to those in the York press box on game day. I found that it was much the same except more people, more marketing, and more buzzing in and around the 6th level of the stadium. Rohr has two spotters feeding him the information he needs to relay to the fans. Randy Bates is his Husker spotter, and Randy Dill provides the opponent information. One big difference is that Nate has to be at the stadium four hours before kickoff to get all the information on the on-field acknowledgements.
There are similarities for Rohr and me, the York PA announcer. We both love our jobs, take them very seriously, and enjoy the company around us and in front of us, too.
Oh, and yes, another likeness, neither of us has to run down to the field to play an instrument.
When it became apparent that I wasn’t going to get an announcing gig at UNL, that want came off my bucket list and was replaced by visiting the press box.
Mission accomplished thanks to Nate Rohr
On that same September day and still at Memorial Stadium, I took my seat in the west stadium. Late in the game, with NIU trailing 44-8, a Husker kickoff landed in the hands of Marcus Jones at the Huskies’ eight yard line. Nine yards and a couple of seconds later, PA announcer Nate Rohr said the tackle was made by #34 Simon Otte. Chills ran down my spine. Of course, I knew that Rohr put a little extra flair and emphasis on Otte’s tackle simply because he knew I was from York. Nate and I had talked about Otte and redshirt freshmen Garrett Snodgrass and Noah Stafursky earlier that day. All the while, the Husker Sports Network’s color analyst Matt Davison commented on the air on how hard a worker Otte is at each and every practice session. Now, that doesn’t come as a shock to any of us who watched him play as a Duke. Incidentally, the former Duke has made the travel squad and is slowly but surely carving his niche as a special teams player for the Big Red.
When asked about the open-field tackle above, Otte responded.
“The play last Saturday felt amazing,” the modest Otte said of his second career tackle for NU. “It was a rush of adrenaline. It was also awesome with how my teammates reacted to it, hyping me up and congratulating me.”
Otte was asked to tell a little about his relationship with his position coach Javon Dewitt.
“We get along very well,” Otte said. “He has taught me so much not only about football but also about life. As it comes to football, coach Dewitt has greatly increased my skillset, especially with my pass rush as that was something I never did in high school. By allowing me to get a better feel for my position has greatly increased my confidence.”
And Simon, what’s the best part of being a Husker?
“There are many great things,” Otte said. “If I had to choose the best, I would have to pick just meeting all the great people on the staff and on the team. There is a great support system that is created by being on the team, and I know I have made relationships that I will have for the rest of my life.”
Since that game with the Huskies, the Huskers earned a 42-38 win over the Fighting Illini, the third of the season and the first road victory for second-year head coach Scott Frost. The Huskers’ third win last year came in game 11 and on November 10th.
Obviously, the capital city of Lincoln will be abuzz this weekend when THE Ohio State Buckeyes come to town. Wouldn’t it be nice if the Huskers’ fourth win came on Saturday following a big hype day with ESPN Game Day being celebrated on the east side of Memorial Stadium. Regardless of the outcome, mark your calendar to come to the Holthus Convention Center on Tuesday, October 1 for the airing of the Big Red Wrap-up show which begins at 6:30 p.m. with host Mike’l Severe. If you have never attended a NET production or the Big Red Wrap Up, now is your chance.
Duke football fans. It’s another home date tomorrow night when York (2-2) takes on the Beatrice Orangemen (1-3) at East Hill Stadium. Coach Glen Snodgrass and his gridiron guys play their best when a loud, supportive crowd is in the stands chanting “We are……York Dukes.” Come join in on the fun and cheering with the kickoff at 7 p.m.
Contact writer at jvincent@neb.rr.com or (402) 362-6009.
