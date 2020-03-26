Some 22 years ago and about the time I was selling ServiceMaster of York, managing editor Kelly Harre of the York News-Times offered me a part-time gig as a sports writer.
Having always loved sports and believing I had some talent in written communications, it took me a less than two seconds to accept.
With the job in hand, I became part of a team effort that included attending sports events, interviewing coaches and athletes, hightailing it back to the office, coordinating pictures to correspond with the write-up, developing the story, and then working like crazy to meet deadline alongside a talented group of workers.
Part of the team effort was editing others’ work while mine was being edited, pasting and reading copy, and then joining others taking calls from students or coaches with results of contests not covered in person by the sports staff. Sometimes it was a total team effort involving the editor, the publisher, wives and others to ensure the edition met deadline at the press room. All in all it was a hustle-and-bustle effort by a large team of players late into the night. The rewards and friendships developed were many and well worth it. Seeing the final copy on my doorstep the next day delivered by the carrier, rain or shine, was sometimes the highlight of that day.
Over time, I was asked to write a column which became titled “Vincent’s Views,” then a weekly column. The beauty of being a column writer is that it can virtually be about any subject, individual or team and often times it involved my opinion exclusively or a quote from someone in the local sports world. In order to develop a story or feature, it often takes the cooperation from a coach or an athlete. Fortunately, all of the coaches and athletes I covered from the local area and UNL were candid and appreciative. I was always impressed with the responsiveness of the coaches and players to get back to me to meet a column deadline. The rewards of the columns written either on a weekly or monthly basis were positive comments from coaches, athletes, parents, grandparents, friends, family or readers. We, as writers, are much like anyone else who loves a pat on the back.
Negative comments come in periodically and self-inspection occurs immediately. Even though there are reporters and media who are rough on teams, coaches and players, I never saw that ugly side of writing through our local staff. From my perspective, it seems to me as though every young athlete and all coaches, regardless of experience level, always try their level best to perform for their teams. We try to do the same for our team.
As I put down the pen and get off the keyboard, I would like to thank each and every athlete, coach, and athletic director for their willingness to make my job as a sports correspondent/columnist interesting, easy and enjoyable. It became obvious to me from the start that the success of the printed edition went far beyond the person on the computer. Over the 22 years, it included those who edited copy, took phone calls, pasted to cut sheets, shot photos, paginated, sold advertisements and circulated the paper. The publisher and managing editor play significant roles in the process as well. As said earlier, newspaper work done successfully takes the same degree of teamwork as those teams covered by the press.
I certainly will remember my time with the York News-Times.
Thanks for the memories.
– As we hunker down due to the COVID-19, not only are the sports world and writers at a standstill, but also most everything left and right of us. Thanks are extended to all of those who must keep working in order to keep us safer and healthier and those who must provide fuel, mail, food and needed supplies to us as we maintain our distance from one another. I also have a new respect for those truckers who diligently travel the roads with all of our needs. Speaking of truckers, a tractor-trailer rig showed up late Monday afternoon at Wal-Mart with paper products. After standing in line for about 30 or more minutes talking to a friend, a forklift arrived with cases of paper products to include toilet paper. I was probably number 20 in a line of 70 who was given my ration of one 9-pack of Angel Soft. I, and those ahead of me and those who followed, were all smiles and high-fiving (disregarding the social distancing) or elbow-bumping with several other happy customers. Despite the joy yesterday afternoon, I hope we will be able to fight off the Coronavirus and get back to some semblance of order in short order.
– Finally, I remain indebted to Kelly Harre for giving me the opportunity to begin serving the YNT 22 years ago and to the readers for reading my coverages, features, and “Views.”
– Contact writer at jvincent@neb.rr.com
