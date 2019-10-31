Patience is a virtue.
For an all-everything football player who played almost every snap on both offense and defense throughout high school, waiting for a chance to play for the Huskers might get frustrating for some. Not so for 2019 York High graduate Garrett Snodgrass. It is evident that Snodgrass is champing at the bit to get in a Husker game during this, his red-shirt freshman year.
However, he fully understands his role as he waits patiently for the call from his position coach to make his debut on the field.
Snodgrass was asked how well prepared he felt if linebacker coach Barrett Ruud told No. 41 to enter the game.
“It depends on the situation,” Snodgrass said. “Like if they told me to go in with the Blackshirts, I would not be prepared at all because I don’t know the defense well enough yet since most of my practice reps are on the scout team. But if my number got called on special teams, I feel really confident that I know what I’m doing and that I can execute.”
On game day, how do you perceive your role?
“My main focus at each game is to make sure that the sideline has a positive energy,” Snodgrass said. “I make sure I am locked into what’s going on in the game. If someone makes a bad play, I make sure to give him a handshake or a word of encouragement when he comes off the field. Also, I try to stay locked into the game plan because it’s good for me to take mental repetitions on each play to stay prepared.”
How tough is it for you to sit after having played nearly every minute and down at York High?
“It’s pretty hard but I like the challenge,” the Husker said. “I have a lot I need to improve on to get on the field, and I have already seen improvement in my game. I love challenges, and this will be hard for me and my teammates to get where we want as a program. We just have to take it one day at a time and keep improving.”
Nebraska is proud of the academic support it gives its athletes. Snodgrass, who is majoring in agronomy, indicated that he meets with an academic counselor once a week to discuss how he is doing in his classes. Also, he and his counselor make a game plan for the next academic week and determine when he needs to study and maps out when assignments are due. A tutor is also available if and when needed.
After three months on campus and playing for the Nebraska coaching staff, what is the best part of being a Husker student-athlete?
“The best part is the relationships I’ve already built up with coaches and teammates,” Snodgrass said. “They are really special people here.”
What do you miss most about Duke football and the life on the York High campus?
“I miss playing both sides of the ball,” the former Duke quarterback and linebacker said. “I love my spot at linebacker but sometimes I miss having the ball in my hands. Also, I miss the community support and seeing my friends each day in the hall of York High.”
Before closing, the younger Snodgrass was asked if being the son of Glen Snodgrass, his high school football coach, prepared him to play at the D1 level.
“Yes,” Garrett said. “It taught me how to be coached hard and to embrace coaching and criticism.”
Through eight games, Snodgrass has yet to get his first action as a Husker. There is no question he is ready, willing and able when the call comes. In the meantime, the Husker true freshman will continue to hold out a hand to encourage his fellow teammates whenever encouragement is needed.
- Sports Briefs
The Nebraska football team heads to West Lafayette on Friday in search for its fifth win of the season against Purdue (2-6, Big Ten 1-4). Despite their record, the Boilers have been within one score against both undefeated Minnesota and Iowa (6-2). The Huskers, who are listed as a three-point favorite, will have to perform at a higher level than “Just okay” or they will suffer, yet another, disappointing loss and will put their bowl chances in serious jeopardy.
--At the York Optimist Club meeting on August 26th, York High assistant boys tennis coach Chris Holder said “It’s so close, I can smell it” when referring to a possible 2019 Class B team championship. Holder indicated that the odds increased for the Dukes when Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, and Pius X were reclassified to Class A after the 2018 season. With the first York team title since 2007, the question is “How does it smell, Coach Holder?”
--Since the turn of the century, the York High volleyball team has had a winning record on two occasions. The 2012 team was 15-15 under the direction of coach Kayla Makovicka and made it to the state tourney. Otherwise, it has been a long haul for Dukes. After three losing seasons to begin his tenure as the York head coach, Chris Ericson is beginning to see the fruits of his labor and youth camps paying off; and earlier this week, the Dukes found themselves holding down the 8th spot in the World-Herald’s Class B ratings. Including subdistrict play, York compiled a record of 18-13, the most wins since Chris Holder was in charge in 1989 when the Dukes went 22-3. At press time, it appears as though the Dukes have a shot at a berth in district play scheduled for this Saturday. If so, they would be just one win away from a spot in the Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln. Go Dukes!
--Good luck to all area athletes that are still involved in football and volleyball.
--At a recent banquet, Nebraska basketball’s men and women coaches shared their views on the upcoming season. Amy Williams indicated that she had seven of her top scorers returning from last year’s team and was very optimistic about the potential. Men’s coach Fred Hoiberg wished he had the same problem. “I have two points and one rebound coming back,” the first-year Husker head coach. Still in all, he is excited with the possibilities of a very successful season. Both teams begin hoops this week.
-- Have a happy and safe Halloween.
-- Contact writer at jvincent@neb.rr.com or (402) 362-6009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.