This rendition of “to catch a thief” is not a sequel to the 1955 work directed by Alfred Hitchcock or even a rerun.
This story centers around Emma Grenfell who has been in a thievery mode on the basketball court for the past eight years—four at York High School playing for head coach Matt Kern and most recently at Hastings College as a senior starting guard for the Broncos.
Grenfell’s ability to rip the ball away from opponents should not come as a great surprise to anyone, especially today with game films and scouting reports easy to access. In the 22-0 record the Broncos have amassed this season, Grenfell is second on the team in steals with 59 picks (2.68 per game) and just three behind teammate Shandra Farmer for the lead.
Kern was asked to evaluate Grenfell’s success while at York.
“First, she always put an extremely high amount of pressure on her opponent,” Kern said of her defense. “She anticipated passes well, took good angles on player drives, and just had unbelievable athleticism and tenacity.” In the 14 years since Kern took the Duke reins, Grenfell has the most steals with a career total of 265, with a game-high of nine. In a recent game between the Broncos and the Concordia Bulldogs, then the top rated team in NAIA Division II, Grenfell picked the Bulldog pockets six times.
Grenfell was asked about her court thievery.
“I just love the challenge on the defensive end of the court,” the Bronco senior said. “I take a lot of pride in shutting my girl down.”
Grenfell wouldn’t have started every game this year if it was only about steals. She averages seven points, three rebounds and steals, and 24 minutes a game. In short, she has the whole package.
Speaking of packages, the York native didn’t shy away from the package of support she has gotten from family, friends and fans.
“I can’t say enough about how lucky I am,” Grenfell said. “My parents are my biggest fans and hardly miss a game, and my siblings are always cheering and supporting from afar.
What about the support you had from the York following against Concordia?
“I didn’t even know how many York people were going to be there,” the 2016 York grad said. “I just kept seeing more! It was awesome! I’m super grateful for the support I still receive from the York community.”
Just how did that Concordia-Hastings game stack up as you consider games you have played over the past eight seasons?
“First, at York, either the first time we won districts my sophomore year or winning the first-round games at state my junior and senior years were great,” Grenfell said. “While at Hastings, our win against Concordia takes the cake. This was the first time we’ve beaten the Bulldogs in my college career, and it was in front of an absolutely packed house on our home court.”
Grenfell, the youngest of four children born to Bill and Lorraine, is not only talented in basketball but also academically where she is an A student. The Health Systems (pre-nursing) major will also have a minor in psychology when she graduates. When asked about her career plans down the road, Grenfell expects to be working as a labor and delivery nurse or as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.
Grenfell was asked what special memories she has from Duke basketball.
“Winning conference for the first time in 28 years my junior year comes to mind,” the former Duke said. “And of course, the relationship with my teammates and coaches. A lot of special memories I will cherish.”
Who had the greatest influence on you either as a student or athlete at York High?
“This is a tough one,” Grenfell said. “Coach (Danyel) Seevers in softball, and Coach Kern and Coach (Gallagher) Gally in basketball all challenged me in different ways that made me better on and off the court/softball field. I feel lucky to have a relationship with each them and to still have their support.”
Before closing our discussion, Grenfell was asked to talk about the best part of being a student-athlete at Hastings.
“I have met and been influenced by a lot of incredible people who wouldn’t have been in my life,” she said. “The relationships and memories over the past four years are definitely the best part.”
As Grenfell faces the last quarter of the 2019-20 Bronco season, she will be looking for a few more thefts on the court and to steal a few more fond memories from all of her associates at Hastings College.
Sports Briefs
– The York High girls basketball team has put together a 13-4 record heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal game against undefeated Crete (14-0) at Northwest. The Dukes enter with a three-game winning streak and a big victory under their belts following Saturday’s win over Class A North Platte which entered the Duke Dome with a 13-2 record and an overall ranking of No. 9.
– Also tonight, the Crossroads Conference semifinals are taking place at the City Auditorium with the first of four games tipping off at 3 p.m. Consolation games at 3:00 (girls) and 4:45 (boys) and the championship contests following are slated tomorrow. Once again, the City of York, the St. Joseph’s Athletic Club, the Catholic Daughters and the Crossroad Conference officials have sculpted a masterpiece.
– York Country Club and a whole bunch of golfers lost a great friend when Lile Holland passed away last Thursday. The good natured golfing enthusiast will be missed but not forgotten.
