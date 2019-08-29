And go you will!
Starting tomorrow, Dukes fans get back in action in full force with much right here in York. The football season opener tomorrow night at East Hill Stadium features the Dukes hosting Alliance at 7 p.m. following the Athletic Booster Club’s hamburger feed. On Saturday, the York Ballpark Complex will be the site of all-day softball as York hosts teams from Hastings St. Cecilia, Ralston and Douglas County West. After Labor Day, the rubber hits the road as volleyball, cross country, boys tennis, girls golf, football and softball will be nearly non-stop. Go Dukes!!
Over the summer, an attempt has been made to bring the readers up to speed on a few former athletes. Let’s continue.
– Masry Mapieu, Class of 2018, found his way to Louisiana Lafayette a year ago via a full-ride scholarship. Mapieu, who was an All-State football player under Glen Snodgrass at York, played in 10 games for the Ragin Cajun as a freshman; registered four tackles; and is currently hovering between number one and two in the depth chart. Mapieu, who wears No. 93, is a trim 6-4, 283 pounds and is getting ready to create havoc on the defensive line when action begins this Saturday at Mississippi State.
– Jordyn Stearns, a three-sport Duke athlete from the Class of 2016, has found time to balance her academic schedule in Business Administration at Doane with two collegiate sports – softball and track & field – and still be on schedule to graduate in May. What follows after graduation remains to be seen, although working in the area of corrections seems to be at the top of the list.
Stearns was asked how she was doing in her chosen sports.
“I’ll start with track,” Stearns said. “The last two years I made it to nationals in the shot put and in 2019 I finished sixth and became an All-American.” Not only was Stearns on the track team, she also spent time in the spring on the softball team where she picked up honors as well.
Stearns, who batted .433 for the season and led the Tigers with a .975 fielding average, was named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference first team. Not bad at all – two sports, two major recognitions.
Stearns is always touting “Forever a Duke.” Therefore, I asked her what she missed most about York High.
“I miss my home town, the York fans, playing basketball, the snowy days, and the friends I grew up with,” the Doane senior said.
Stearns concluded by saying the best part of being an athlete at Doane is that she can do two sports with the full cooperation from both coaches. She will need that continued support as she enters her final year with the Tigers.
– Seems like yesterday that Emma Grenfell was lacing up her shoes for softball, basketball or track. After her graduation in 2016, Grenfell joined the hoops squad as a guard at Hastings College. Each year the pesky guard has upped both her offensive and defensive stats. As the 2019-20 school year begins, Grenfell, a Health Systems major, will see her basketball career come to an end as she plans for her next step at nursing school.
Grenfell was asked who had the greatest influence on her in preparation for the academic and athletic rigors of college.
“I was lucky enough to have great coaches throughout high school,” Grenfell said. “Each had a part in preparing me, and I would credit all of my coaches who pushed me and made me better. Academically, besides the obvious answer of all my teachers, I would have to say my three older siblings. They all set really good examples and high standards. I had an idea of how to prioritize and what it took to be successful.”
Since Grenfell became a Bronco hoopster, her team has made the national tournament all three times. Her favorite moments have been beating the No.1 nationally ranked team at home both in her freshman and junior seasons. Here’s hoping the Duke graduate makes it to the national tourney in this her senior year for the four-peat.
– Trent Koehler is yet another 2016 York graduate. He has spent the past three years at Nebraska Wesleyan studying biology and chemistry. His goal is to be admitted to medical school at UNMC following his May graduation. Koehler’s success at York High included a gold medal in the triple jump in his junior year. The following year, the jumping specialist gained eight points in both the long and triple jumps as the Dukes went on to win the Class B championship. Koehler’s desire to excel continued at the college level. He has qualified for six national championship meets and has earned four All-American awards, with his highest finish being fifth place at the indoor national meet in Boston.
Koehler was asked if he had advice for those who are considering college sports.
“My advice would be to remember why they chose to be an athlete in college,” Koehler said. “Most likely it’s because of the love for the sport. Also, I say to stick with it if they struggle to balance athletics with the rest of their lives, because it can be difficult for someone to adjust to being an athlete in college on top of the academic responsibilities.”
As the Duke champion moves to his senior year, he is looking forward to another year with the Prairie Wolves because his track and field team is one that promotes positivity in all aspects of college life.
I would like to recognize five York area athletes who excelled in the sport of pickleball at the 2019 Cornhusker State Games. Steve Michel and Jesse Rapp won the men’s 3.0 division. Lois Petersen and daughter, Emily, won the women’s division. Emily joined forces with Rapp to gain a second gold medal for both, this time in the mixed 3.0 division. Keeping it in the Petersen family, Lois and her husband, Jim, took third place in the 3.0 mixed category.
Pickleball, which began to take hold in York about four years ago, is now a force to be reckoned with in our community. Congratulations to these athletes who put York on the pickleball map.
Finally, I can hardly wait for Saturday for the Huskers’ first football game against South Alabama. Go Big Red!
Hope to see a full house tomorrow at East Hill Stadium to cheer on the Dukes against Alliance in their season opener.
