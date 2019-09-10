HENDERSON – Heartland sophomore Kale Wetjen caught three scoring passes of 37, 29 and 22 yards, two of which from senior quarterback Jackson Stebbing, and also had a 1-yard scoring run in the Huskies’ 46-34 win over Weeping Water on Friday night.
Heartland racked up better than 500 yards of total offense, which included 358 yards rushing, while the defense shut down the Weeping Water ground game, holding it to just 41 yards.
Stebbing got the offense rolling with a 59-yard run in the opening quarter, but through the first 12 minutes Heartland led just 8-6 as Hunter Mortimer hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Avery Heath for Weeping Water.
The Huskies had a 22-point second quarter, however, and extended their lead to 30-20 at the half.
Heartland won the second half 16-14, which accounted for the 12-point win.
Stebbing added a 13-yard scoring run in the fourth with 1:45 to play to ice the win for the Huskies.
Stebbing led the ground game with 25 carries for 182 yards while Nolan Boehr had nine carries for 87 yards. Boehr tossed a 22-yard scoring pass to Wetjen in the third quarter.
Mortimer was 13 of 20 through the air for 226 yards and four touchdown passes. Two of those scoring tosses were to Heath of 8 and 50 yards, while Mortimer also hooked up twice with Nate Blevins on throws of 65 and 11 yards.
On defense for Heartland, Stebbing led the way with 11 tackles while Josh Quiring had nine and Jared Nunnenkamp eight.
Heartland puts its 2-0 season mark on the line on Friday, Sept. 20 at (1-1) Nebraska Lutheran in Waco.
Weeping Water (1-1) 6 14 6 8 – 34
Heartland (2-0) 8 22 8 8 – 46
