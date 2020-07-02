POLK – The story Dylan Soule was given was simple: his parents wanted to go to York for a family dinner, and he’d be able to pick up a part he needed for his car – a 2016 Volkswagen Passat – along the way.
But as Soule and his parents rolled into town from Polk, the destination turned out to be the York News-Times’ office instead. When Soule got out of the back seat, he saw his high school football coach, Greg Wood, chatting with sports editor Ken Kush and I.
As Soule and his family approached the News-Times, the reason for the visit became clear: he was being presented the newspaper’s 2019-20 Male Athlete of the Year Award.
It wasn’t the car part or the food, but it was still a special surprise for the High Plains’ multi-sport star, who helped lead his football team, the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs, to the Class D-1 state championship last fall and placed runner-up in the uber-competitive Class D 170-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha last February.
On the football field, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder wasn’t your typical quarterback – he usually brought the hit to the defender, and not vice versa.
As one of the leaders on the team, Soule did a lot of the dirty work that doesn’t always get noticed, like the lead blocks he threw over and over again for the talented runner and future Nebraska-Kearney Loper Keaton Van Housen, who found the end zone more often than not in 2019.
When Soule’s own number was called he took advantage of each carry. He racked up 1,523 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Osceola/High Plains’ bruiser at quarterback was also a starting linebacker, and was second on the team in tackles with a whopping 132.
Soule said the slow start to the season – the Stormdogs began 1-2 – brought his teammates closer. The lofty expectations for the team started to simmer down, which meant the kids could loosen up and have fun.
“I think we quit putting as much pressure on ourselves,” Soule said of the gold-medal-winning football season Monday afternoon after receiving the award. “I feel like we finally molded as a group to accomplish something great, something that both of our schools haven’t done. It’s something that I’ll hold on to for a lifetime.”
Soule proved he was a leader to look up to in the winter sports season, too.
It’s no secret that the High Plains wrestling program likes to throw its members into the fire early. The Storm always schedules very tough competition from bigger classes than D. Soule preferred it that way. He welcomed a challenge every week because it helped him get better. He ended his senior season 40-8, but was one win away from a gold medal.
Although he came up just short, Soule still proved that he was one of the best wrestlers in the state when it counted.
“Ending the year as a state runner-up is definitely not what I wanted, but it was a humbling experience that made me into the athlete that I am today,” he said. “I definitely would’ve liked to be on top, but I couldn’t have asked for a better season and I’m grateful for where I was.”
That leaves the spring sports season.
Soule was especially excited for his senior spring because he was likely going to make some real noise at the state meet in Omaha as an individual and part of a team.
As a junior in 2019, Soule placed third in the discus with a toss of 145 feet, 7 inches and just missed out at qualifying for the finals of the 300-meter hurdles.
Something else eats at Soule, too: the Storm’s 4x100 relay. He was a member of it along with Van Housen, Tanner Wood and Jarrett Parsons, and they placed third last year with a time of 44.88 seconds. That foursome was eyeing a school-record time and a gold medal in 2020.
Soule was going to be bigger, stronger and faster as a senior, but the COVID-19 pandemic robbed him and his teammates of that opportunity. The feelings of missing his senior track season didn’t kick in until a couple weeks after it was officially canceled. He realized he’d never suit up again for the school he’s proud to rep across his chest.
“I wasn’t extremely upset because I knew I had four or five more years of track left,” he said. “But it did burn inside that I wouldn’t compete for High Plains again, and the community that has supported me for the last four years of high school.”
But that’s the beauty of all the hard work Soule did in high school – it gave him opportunities to continue his athletic career in college. Soule will compete in the decathlon for the track team at Chadron State College.
Whether it was on the football field or the wrestling mat, Soule demonstrated what the York News-Times’ Male Athlete of the Year Award is meant to show: the best overall student-athlete who competes in three sports. Obviously, it was a different situation this spring, but Dylan Soule of High Plains possessed the qualities and production that made him the most deserving of this year’s selection.
