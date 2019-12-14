ST. PAUL – Early problems with moving the ball up the court against the St. Paul Wildcats defense put the Fillmore Central Panther boys’ basketball team in a hole they could never climb out of.
St. Paul improved to 4-0 as they rolled past the visiting Panthers in boys’ non-conference action Friday night by the final score of 83-37.
St. Paul led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 41-25 at the break.
A total of 12 players scored for the Wildcats as they were led by Tommy Wroblewski with a team high 16, while both Rylan Birkby and Eli Larson added 11 each.
The Panthers were paced by team high scorer Garrett Nichols with 19 points, while Izayah Morris was next in line with six and Carson Tatro added five.
St. Paul connected on 10 of 19 free throws while the Panthers were 6 of 10.
The Wildcats were also strong on the boards, however no final numbers were available.
The Panthers are still looking for that first win and will host David City today in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
Fillmore Central (0-3)
8 17 8 4- 37
St. Paul (4-0)
18 23 21 21- 83
FC (37)- Morris 6, Nichols 19, Lauby 1, B. Tatro 3, C. Tatro 5, Maciel 2, Hiatt 1.
STP (83)- Wroblewski 16, Knapp 4, Vogel 5, Seward 10, Birkby 11, Larson 11, Wells 6, Pederson 6, Poss 2, Dugan 6, Maddox 1, Klinginsmith 6.
