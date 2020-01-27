YORK — Things went about as well as they could have for head coach Grant Gabel and his Class C-2 No. 9-rated Shelby-Rising City Huskies back on Jan. 18 when they visited Waco for a game with the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.
Shelby’s offense exploded in the contest, and the Huskies went on to win 80-53.
The two teams met again on Monday, this time in a quarterfinal of the Crossroads Conference tournament at the York City Auditorium. Much to the delight of the Huskies’ faithful, not much changed the second time around.
Shelby advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a dominating 78-48 victory behind a 30-point performance from 6-foot-2 junior Colin Wingard, which included a two-handed break-away jam in the third quarter.
Shelby never trailed in the game and led 20-6 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime. Wingard was the beneficiary of pinpoint passes from his senior point guard Jett Pinneo and a fast up-and-down pace.
With the inside game working well, the Huskies also shot the ball well from deep. Shelby made five 3s in the first half and ended its night with nine. Senior guard Bailey Belt scored 11 points in the game, all of which came in the first half on three 3s.
Pinneo, a 5-9 guard, pushed the pace against the Knights, who struggled to pick the Huskies up in transition. Pinneo finished with 15 points and went 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. His and-1 early in the second half gave his team a 45-20 advantage.
Nebraska Lutheran (6-7) 6 14 15 13 — 48
At Shelby-Rising City (13-2) 20 20 20 18 — 78
Nebraska Lutheran scoring: Trey Richert 12, Drake Tharp 11, Zach Richert 11, Nate Helwig 9, Brian Seaberg 2, Sam Otte 2, Andrew Oblender 1.
Shelby-Rising City scoring: Colin Wingard 30, Jett Pinneo 15, Bailey Belt 11, Mick Hoatson 6, Pierce Branting 5, Alec Wieseman 4, Hunter Long 3, Josh Seibert 3, Konnor Batenhorst 1.
