DAVENPORT, Neb. – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley scored a combined 36 runs and racked up 29 total hits on Tuesday night in Davenport.
But it was the SOS Juniors that stayed perfect on the season with a 23-13 win in Legion baseball action. SOS improves to 4-0 on the season and will travel to Central City next Tuesday. The Juniors beat Central City once already, a 9-8 victory on June 18.
BDS led 10-6 in the bottom of the fourth, but the fifth was when the SOS offense exploded – especially the bat of Colin Wingard, who smacked two homers, one of which was a grand slam that helped morph the 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 advantage for the Rebels.
SOS scored 11 runs in the fifth alone, which all but sealed the win. BDS tried to respond, and tallied one run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth, but that was it.
Mick Hoatson started the offensive avalanche in the fifth with an RBI single to right field that scored Kale Gustafson. Wingard was up next and delivered his first bomb, a three-run homer to left that tied the game at 10. SOS then gained an 11-10 lead when Ceagan Watts drilled an RBI double to left that scored Isaiah Zelasney.
After some shaky pitching from BDS loaded the bases, Hoatson was walked which pumped the Rebel advantage to 13-10. Wingard’s grand slam followed.
SOS outhit BDS 17-12 in the win. Wingard, a Shelby-Rising City product, finished his night with two hits and seven RBIs. Both Zelasney and Hoatson recorded three RBIs while Gustafson led the team with three hits.
Kolton Neujahr, Wyatt Urban, Watts, Zelasney and Hoatson all saw time on the mound. Combined, they recorded 13 strikeouts with 10 walks. Zelasney had four Ks while Neujahr had three. Urban, Watts and Hoatson all had two strikeouts.
