STROMSBURG – After a slow start to the season last year, the Cross County Cougars football team got hot at the right moment and turned a 1-3 record into a Class D-1 state semifinal appearance in November.
Cross County ultimately lost that “Clash in Clarks” semifinal to the eventual D-1 state champ, Osceola/High Plains, but the 2019 season showed the Cougars were close. Really close, in fact, to reaching the goal of playing in Memorial Stadium for a championship.
“We recognize that there’s obviously work to be done or we would have made it further,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “We return a lot of experience and talented football players. We’re excited to see if we can pick up where we left off last year.”
Out of the teams in the York News-Times’ coverage area, DeLano’s squad might bring back the most talent and production for the 2020 season. Cross County returns both 1,000-yard rushers in senior Isaac Noyd (1,514 yards, 17 touchdowns) and junior Carter Seim (1,293 yards, 19 TDs) as well as four of its five projected starters on the offensive line, including senior Lincoln Kelley (5-foot-10, 230 pounds), junior Colby Bolton (5-9, 200) and junior tight ends Cory Hollinger (6-6, 210) and Damon Mickey (5-10, 215). Every member of that OL unit is at least 200 pounds, which is normally much bigger than an average 8-Man line.
“Size isn’t everything but we’re excited about their athletic ability and explosiveness that’s coming along with it,” DeLano said.
Along with junior quarterback Haiden Hild and the “do everything guy” Christian Rystrom, who’s a four-year starter and can play three to four positions on both sides of the ball, the Cougars are set on offense.
Many of those players are two-way starters and members of a DeLano-coordinated defense that last year held opponents to 20 points or less in five of Cross County’s final eight games.
A productive offseason is vitally important to all football teams, but with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic potentially impacting Cross County football’s summer, DeLano and his staff are doing everything they can to keep things on schedule.
In late April, keeping things on schedule means not much else than maintaining some sort of overall fitness along with one very important aspect of football offseasons: the weight room. Cross County’s players try to lift four days a week year-round, but with high schools and their weight rooms closed, the Cougars are forced to get creative at home.
“Obviously, right now that looks quite a bit different. We’re fortunate that our strength coach has daily contact via social media platforms and the Remind app that gets them an at-home workout each day of the week,” DeLano said. “The kids report in each evening with what they completed. Our numbers aren’t what they would be if we were still in school, but we are getting probably 75 to 80 percent of the kids involved. I’m happy about that.”
Using Zoom is one way DeLano has stayed in touch with his team. He’s talked about accountability with his captains, and encouraged them to hold the rest of the team to the correct standard when there aren’t coaches or teachers motivating every day.
DeLano also texts and calls his players randomly to catch up. Not much football is discussed, he said. Instead, they chat about everyday life, trying to keep things as normal as possible.
Without a spring sports season, high school athletes are getting a mental and physical reset that they haven’t experienced in years. When things return to normal, they’ll be re-energized and ready to roll.
“We want them hungry for football whenever that day comes, so as of now, we’re just letting them be kids,” DeLano said. “The Xs and Os will take care of themselves later on.”
In a normal offseason, Cross County attends at least one team camp in the summer – the Cougars are planning on going to Peru State in late July – and builds team chemistry in the weight room and with an annual lake day, where they head to a cabin by a lake for fun competitions, food, swimming and fishing. In some ways, that’s more meaningful than the football camps.
“Honestly, we believe that’s much more important than camp and running plays,” DeLano said. “Our players really get along well with each other and it really helps build our family. I’m crossing my fingers we don’t lose out on that one.”
