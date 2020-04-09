YORK – Last year’s state track meet left a bad taste in Morgan Conner’s mouth.
The York junior didn’t do as well as he hoped last May in Omaha, finishing short of placing in the long jump while the 400-meter relay he was on was disqualified for being outside of its zone.
That’s why this spring – Conner’s senior track season – was so important to him. There was unfinished business. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the spring sports season to get canceled, Conner won’t even get an opportunity for redemption at Burke Stadium.
“I feel like I didn’t perform my best, and that this was kind of going to be my year,” Conner said. “Moving forward I feel like I still have a bright future ahead of me, but I’m still heartbroken that I’ll never have the chance to prove myself in Omaha. But it is what it is, and I think it’s a lesson to be grateful for the experiences that I did have in the past.”
Conner played football and basketball for the Dukes, but track is his passion and something that he’s going to compete in at the next level. He was set to lead York this spring and be a versatile senior the coaches would lean on for consistent points in several events, like the long jump and 400-meter dash, as well as be a valuable member of relays.
So late last Wednesday night, when Conner saw Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that all extracurricular activities had been canceled statewide through May 31, his heart sank. No senior track season.
“It was really heartbreaking. My heart just kind of dropped and I started thinking, what’s next,” Conner said. “But I think it’s a good lesson for all of us, and for guys like me and Dean Erdkamp on the team, as well as others in the area, who are fortunate enough to compete next year. So I think this is a good time to put things in perspective and get back to work for next year.”
Conner, as well as other student-athletes around the area, was holding out hope for the season because it was especially important in terms of recruiting. He, and college coaches, wanted to see where his marks would be and how fast his times were. Some athletes in the area were already committed – Erdkamp will run both cross country and track at the University of Nebraska-Kearney – and had the weight of recruiting off their chest, but a couple weeks ago Conner hadn’t made a decision on where to go.
Conner has been recruited by schools from multiple levels – Divisions I, II, III and NAIA – and had local offers last fall and winter, too. But in the back of his mind, there’s always been that one destination he’s aimed for: Lincoln.
“It’s always been my dream,” Conner said of competing for the Huskers. “Once I knew my senior year could potentially be canceled, I was wondering if that dream could even be possible.”
Once Conner saw the writing on the wall that he likely wouldn’t have a senior season on the track, he got in contact with assistant coach Dusty Jonas at Nebraska. Conner was told the Huskers had a spot for him as a walk-on, and he’s been committed since March 30. He’ll be reunited with his big brother, Mayson, a star high jumper for the Big Red.
Not having a senior season is plenty motivation for Conner, who says he’ll have a lot to prove in Lincoln.
“A lot of other recruits, they have these monster times coming in and I’ll have to be one of those guys that’s going to have to step up and prove what I’m worth,” he said.
Until then, it’s business as usual for Conner, who follows the rules of social distancing by working out alone at the track in McCool Junction, his hometown. It’s no Burke Stadium, but it’s what Conner has to get better so that when the time comes, he’s ready for the real deal.
