BLUE HILL – After starting the season 0-4, the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team has found a groove and rattled off five straight wins which included a couple at Tuesday night’s Blue Hill triangular.
One of those victories was against the host Bobcats (4-5), who handed FC/EM/F a rough season-opening 10-0 loss in Geneva back on Aug. 22. It was a different story in the rematch, however, as the Panthers earned a 10-7 win thanks to three RBIs from senior Caitlin Sharkey and two each from three others – Kelsi Gaston, Kayla Geiger and Megan Rumery.
FC/EM/F led 10-5 after the fourth inning and held on late in the seventh as Blue Hill’s comeback attempt fell short.
Jacey Schlueter was in the circle for the Panthers and struck out 12 batters with four walks while giving up just three earned runs in seven innings of work.
“They 10-run ruled us the first game of the season, so it was nice to show our progress as a team,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Jacy pitched another complete game and we’ve leaned on her lately. She’s responded like a senior should. She probably deserves a few games of recovery, and we’ll need our pitching staff to step up and give us some innings these next few weeks.”
Rumery and Geiger also caught their head coach’s eye with their play.
“I thought Megan Rumery did a great job catching both games back-to-back, and Kayla Geiger had a great night at the plate getting on base all night,” Lauby said. “Clutch two-out hitting and getting out of some defensive jams was probably the difference in both games.”
FC/EM/F’s other win on Tuesday night came against Southern Valley/Alma by the score of 4-3.
Southern Valley/Alma came into the game undefeated at 6-0. The Panthers led 3-0 after two innings and 4-1 after four. Schlueter recorded an RBI double in the first while both Faith Engle and Geiger had an RBI single in the second.
Schlueter came up big for her team again in the circle, recording seven strikeouts with only two walks. She gave up two earned runs in seven innings and held Southern Valley/Alma to just one run in the sixth and seventh to seal the win.
“They’re a very talented team, undefeated and No. 1 in Class C in wildcard points. To beat them in a seven-inning game is a solid accomplishment,” Lauby said of Southern Valley/Alma. “I actually thought our focus and energy was not where it needed to be at the beginning, however, the last few innings and especially the final outs were intense and the girls rose to the occasion.
“To know that we defeated a very good opponent not playing our best, but still found a way is encouraging.”
FC/EM/F will host Southern/Diller-Odell (3-5) on Thursday night in Geneva.
