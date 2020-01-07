POLK – After losing 77-8 at home to Shelby-Rising City on Friday, the High Plains Storm boys basketball team regrouped and defended its home court on Saturday against St. Edward, winning 37-35 for its first victory of the season.
High Plains’ got a game-high 22 points and three 3-pointers from guard Tanner Wood while Keaton Van Housen had seven points and Trevor Carlstrom five. Cole Swanson and Mario Lesiak chipped in with two and one point, respectively.
High Plains trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, but owned the second as it outscored St. Edward 17-7 to take a 24-21. During that second quarter, Wood scored 10 of his team’s 17 points.
St. Edward went on to outscore the Storm 14-9 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
High Plains improved to 1-6 on the year while St. Edward stayed winless at 0-10. The Storm will host Hampton (1-8) on Thursday in Polk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.