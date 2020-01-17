Weather Alert

...MAINLY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY, MORE LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MAINLY FREEZING DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY. LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. LIGHT ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS, IF ANY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. A LULL OF PRECIPITATION OR A PERIOD OF DRIZZLE INSTEAD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, RETURNING TO A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT, EVENTUALLY CHANGING TO LIGHT SNOW BEFORE ENDING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE PRECIPITATION TYPES WILL VARY, NOT ALL OF THE ADVISORY AREA WILL SEE THE SAME IMPACTS. TEMPERATURES COULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON, PERHAPS IMPROVING SLICK CONDITIONS AT LEAST BRIEFLY. EVEN IF THIS OCCURS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING AGAIN TONIGHT, CAUSING A RE-FREEZE OF WET SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&