YORK – We’ve hit the midway point of January, and conference tournaments are right around the corner.
It’s seems like a good time to compile statistics from the York News-Times’ area boys basketball teams. These statistics are through Jan. 15.
Of the seven individual statistical categories, five players showed up in three of them, including Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe, Centennial’s Cooper Gierhan, York’s Matt Haggadone, McCool Junction’s Dana Hobbs and Cross County’s Cory Hollinger.
But only one player’s name showed up in four categories – Exeter-Milligan senior Max Zeleny. The 6-foot, 190-pounder does it all for a Timberwolves team that currently sat at 7-5 as of Wednesday. He’s averaging 11.7 points, and area-best 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and is shooting 55 percent (52-116) from the field.
Boys Basketball Stat Leaders through 1/15/20:
Team records through Wednesday, Jan. 15:
Centennial 10-3
Exeter-Milligan 7-5
Heartland 7-3
McCool Junction 7-3
Cross County 6-5
Nebraska Lutheran 3-4
Hampton 2-11
High Plains 2-7
York 2-10
Fillmore Central 1-11
Scoring per game – Top 10
1. Jackson Beethe, JR., Exeter-Milligan, 21.0
2. Trajan Arbuck, SO., Heartland, 17.8
3. Zach Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 17.3
4. Matt Haggadone, JR., York, 17.0
5. Cooper Gierhan, JR., Centennial, 15.6
6. Cory Hollinger, SO., Cross County, 15.5
7. Owen McDonald, JR., McCool Junction, 13.1
8. Caleb Horne, SR., Centennial, 12.4
9. Jared Nunnenkamp, SR., Heartland, 11.8
T-10. Jake Erwin, JR., York, 11.7
T-10. Max Zeleny, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 11.7
Rebounds per game – Top 10
1. Max Zeleny, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 9.5
2. Jared Nunnenkamp, SR., Heartland, 8.3
3. Jackson Beethe, JR., Exeter-Milligan, 8.0
4. Brian Seaberg, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 7.4
5. Cory Hollinger, SO., Cross County, 6.5
6. Dana Hobbs, SR., McCool Junction, 6.1
T-7. Nate Helwig, JR., Nebraska Lutheran, 5.9
T-7. Sam Otte, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 5.9
9. Kaden Kirkpatrick, JR., McCool Junction, 5.8
10. Joel Bargen, SR., Centennial, 5.7
Assists per game – Top 5
1. Kale Wetjen, SO., Heartland, 5.1
2. Dana Hobbs, SR., McCool Junction, 4.8
3. Max Zeleny, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 4.1
4. Keegan Theobald, FR., Fillmore Central, 3.8
5. Isaac Noyd, JR., Cross County, 3.3
Steals per game – Top 5
1. Dana Hobbs, SR., McCool Junction, 4.5
T-2. Owen McDonald, JR., McCool Junction, 3.1
T-2. Zach Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 3.1
T-3. Trajan Arbuck, SO., Heartland, 2.8
T-3. Kale Wetjen, SO., Heartland, 2.8
Field goal percentage (at least 30 attempts) – Top 5
1. Lane Zimmer, FR., Centennial, 33-51, .65
T-2. Cory Hollinger, SO., Cross County, 64-102, .63
T-2. Kaden Kirkpatrick, JR., McCool Junction, 41-65, .63
3. Carter Seim, SO., Cross County, 30-51, .59
T-4. Nolan Boehr, JR., Heartland, 24-44, .55
T-4. Max Zeleny, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 52-116, .55
3-point shooting (at least 20 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan, JR., Centennial, 37-72, .51
2. Jake Bargen, SO., Centennial, 21-47, .45
3. Caleb Horne, SR., Centennial, 22-55, .40
4. Garrett Nichols, SR., Fillmore Central, 17-43, .39
5. Matt Haggadone, JR., York, 32-86, .37
Free-throw percentage (at least 20 attempts) – Top 5
1. Matt Haggadone, JR., York, 19-21, .90
2. Cael Lundstrom, SR., Cross County, 26-30, .87
3. Cooper Gierhan, JR., Centennial, 32-39, .82
T-4. Jackson Beethe, JR., Exeter-Milligan, 32-44, .73
T-4. Christian Rystrom, JR., Cross County, 19-26, .73
