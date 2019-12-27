Team records through Saturday, Jan. 21:
Centennial 6-0
Cross County 4-2
Exeter-Milligan 4-3
Nebraska Lutheran 3-1
Heartland 3-2
McCool Junction 3-2
Hampton 1-6
Fillmore Central 1-5
High Plains 0-5
York 0-5
Scoring per game – Top 10
1. Jackson Beethe JR. Exeter-Milligan 21.1
2. Zach Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 18.2
3. Cooper Gierhan JR. Centennial 17.2
T-4. Jake Bargen SO. Centennial 13.7
T-4. Cory Hollinger SO. Cross County 13.7
6. Matt Haggadone JR. York 12.4
7. Owen McDonald JR. McCool Junction 12.2
8. Cael Lundstrom SR. Cross County 11.5
9. Max Zeleny SR. Exeter-Milligan 11.4
T-10. Jake Erwin JR. York 11.0
T-10. Carson Tatro SR. Fillmore Central 11.0
Rebounds per game – Top 10
1. Max Zeleny SR. Exeter-Milligan 10.5
2. Jackson Beethe JR. Exeter-Milligan 8.3
3. Brian Seaberg SR. Nebraska Lutheran 8.0
4. Nate Helwig JR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.6
5. Sam Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 6.6
6. Jake Erwin JR. York 6.4
T-7. Jake Bargen SO. Centennial 6.2
T-7. Cory Hollinger SO. Cross County 6.2
9. Zach Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 6.0
10. Dana Hobbs SR. McCool Junction 5.6
Assists per game – Top 5
1. Jake Erwin JR. York 5.6
2. Max Zeleny SR. Exeter-Milligan 4.8
3. Dana Hobbs SR. McCool Junction 4.4
4. Nate Helwig JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.6
T-5. Brian Seaberg SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.2
T-5. Keegan Theobald FR. Fillmore Central 3.2
T-5. Chase Wilkinson SO. McCool Junction 3.2
Steals per game – Top 5
1. Dana Hobbs SR. McCool Junction 4.4
2. Zach Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.4
T-3. Owen McDonald JR. McCool Junction 3.0
T-3. Tyler Neville JR. McCool Junction 3.0
5. Carter Seim SO. Cross County 2.7
Field goal percentage (at least 20 attempts) – Top 5
1. Lane Zimmer FR. Centennial 20-26 .76
2. Kaden Kirkpatrick JR. McCool Junction 13-20 .65
3. Cory Hollinger SO. Cross County 30-48 .62
4. Owen McDonald JR. McCool Junction 25-41 .60
5. Thomas Harrington-SR. Cross County 13-22 .59
3-point shooting (at least 10 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan JR. Centennial 21-37 .56
2. Jake Bargen SO. Centennial 14-27 .51
3. Max Zeleny SR. Exeter-Milligan 8-19 .42
4. Brock Tatro SR. Fillmore Central 5-13 .38
5. Carson Tatro SR. Fillmore Central 16-43 .37
Free-throw percentage (at least 10 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cael Lundstrom SR. Cross County 23-24 .95
2. Caleb Horne SR. Centennial 9-11 .81
3. Cooper Gierhan JR. Centennial 12-15 .80
4. Dana Hobbs SR. McCool Junction 9-12 .75
5. Garrett Nichols JR. Fillmore Central 8-11 .72
