*All statistics are from the York News-Times’ coverage area only.
The YNT coverage area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); five eight-man teams in Osceola-High Plains (D-1), Exeter-Milligan/Friend (D-1), Cross County (D-1), Heartland (D-1), Nebraska Lutheran (D-1) and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton. Statistics from Nebraska Lutheran and Hampton were not included in this article*
Rushing yards – Top 5
1. Dylan Soule SR. Osc.-High Plains 749 10 TDs
2. Isaac Noyd JR. Cross County 672 8 TDs
3. Davon Brees SR. Centennial 620 7 TDs
4. Jake Stoner JR. Fillmore Central 503 5 TDs
5. Dana Hobbs SR. McCool Junction 439 13 TDs
Passing yards – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan JR. Centennial 693 6 TDs
2. Jake Stoner JR. Fillmore Central 360 3 TDs
3. Christian Weber SO. E-M/Friend 321 5 TDs
4. Ty Bartholomew JR. York 287 1 TD
5. Cael Lundstrom SR. Cross County 201 2 TDs
Receiving yards – Top 5
1. Caleb Horne SR. Centennial 17-304 3 TDs
2. Kale Wetjen SO. Heartland 9 - 156 3 TDs
3. Max Zeleny SR. E-M/Friend 11 - 153 0 TDs
4. De Maciel JR. Fillmore Central 5 - 142 2 TDs
5. Jackson Beethe JR. E-M/Friend 12 - 108 5 TDs
Tackles – Top 5
1. Davon Brees SR. Centennial 49
T-2. Tom Erwin SR. York 47
T-2. Max Zeleny SR. Exeter-Milligan/Friend 47
4. Koby Head JR. Fillmore Central 27
5. Brayan Rodriguez SR. York 39
Team rushing yards per game – Top 5
1. Osceola-High Plains 354.5
2. Heartland 323
3. Cross County 306
4. Exeter-Milligan/Friend 257
5. Centennial 209
Team passing yards per game – Top 5
1. Centennial 176.3
2. Fillmore Central 90
3. Heartland 83
4. Exeter-Milligan/Friend 77.7
5. York 71.7
Top total yards per game – Top 5
1. Heartland 406
2. Osceola-High Plains 394
3. Centennial 385.3
4. Cross County 373
5. Exeter-Milligan/Friend 334.8
