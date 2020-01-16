YORK – There are some big matchups coming up in girls basketball over the next few weeks, which will lead us right into conference tournament play.
The Crossroads Conference will get underway on Saturday, Jan. 25 with the Central Conference tournament being played the same week.
The Crossroads Conference will take place in York with the York City Auditorium and York Middle School hosting first-round games. All the action will switch over to the Auditorium starting on Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31.
The Central Conference starts out at home sites and will conclude with the semifinals, consolation games and championship on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Northwest High School in Grand Island.
The Southern Nebraska Conference will also start out at home sites with the all action finishing up at Centennial Public School in Utica with the semifinals, consolations and championship games.
Here are the York News-Times’ statistic leaders to date:
Team Offensive Scoring Average
1. York 55.1
2. Centennial 50.8
3. Exeter-Milligan 49.2
Team Defensive Average
1. Cross County 30.9
2. Exeter-Milligan 33.3
3. Centennial 35.8
Top Five Records
1. York 10-3 .769
2. Fillmore Central 10-4 .712
3. Exeter-Milligan 9-4 .692
Centennial 9-4 .692
5. Cross County 8-4 .666
Per Game Scoring Average
1. Amy Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 15.6
2. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 14.1
3. Natalia Dick SR. York 13.8
4. Maddie Portwine JR. York 13.4
5. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 12.4
6. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 12.1
7. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 12.0
8. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 10.7
9. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 9.9
10. Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial 9.8
Rebounding Per Game
1. Masa Scheierman SO. York 9.1
2. Kenzie Wruble FR. High Plains 7.7
3. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 7.4
4. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 7.3
5. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 7.2
6. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan 6.5
Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 6.5
Natalia Dick SR. York 6.5
Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 6.5
10. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 6.3
Overall Field Goal Percentage (at least 30 attempts)
1. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 63-109 .578
2. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer SR. Centennial 19-35 .543
3. Masa Scheierman SO. York 28-53 .528
4. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan 44-85 .518
5. Cammie Harrison JR. Exeter-Milligan 21-41 .512
Three-Point Shooting Percentage (at least 15 attempts)
1. Kierra Green JR. Centennial 17-38 .447
2. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 8-22 .364
3. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 12-34 .353
4. Jaycee Stuhr JR. Centennial 8-24 .333
5. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 21-65 .323
Free Throw Percentage (at least 20 attempts)
1. Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial 29-37 .784
2. Destiny Shepherd SO. York 18-25 .720
3. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 22-31 .710
4. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 14-20 .700
5. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 21-31 .677
6. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan 17-26 .654
7. Maddie Portwine JR. York 39-60 .650
8. Mattie Pohl SO. York 29-45 .644
9. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 32-50 .640
10. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 35-55 .636
Steals Per Game
1. Amy Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.9
2. Rorie Loveland SO. Hampton 3.5
3. Jaiden Papik JR. Exeter-Milligan 2.9
Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 2.9
5. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 2.8
Maddie Portwine JR. York 2.8
Sophia Helwig SO. Nebraska Lutheran 2.8
Lydia Dose JR. Hampton 2.8
Assists Per Game
1. Kalea Wetjen SR. Heartland 4.1
2. Jaiden Papik JR. Exeter-Milligan 3.2
3. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 3.1
4. Lydia Dose JR. Hampton 2.8
5. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 2.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.