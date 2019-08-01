YORK – With the start of the 2019 high school softball less than a month away, the York News-Times will be looking ahead to the season by featuring the top 10 returning players from the four area coverage teams.
The YNT will be picking players from its coverage area, including the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
Two players will be featured each week until the start of the season, which will officially get underway on Thursday, August 22.
These selections are based on 2018 performances and statistics, as well as conference and all-state honors.
This is installment three of five.
Alexis Linder, York, Sr., Pitcher/Infielder
Last season, York’s Alexis Linder had to fight through some adversity.
“Alexis played through an early-season injury and just kept getting better as the year went,” York head softball coach Danyel Seevers said at the end of the 2018 season.
Linder held down the second base position for the Dukes during the year, and her play on the field and her performance at the plate earned her postseason honors. Linder was a Central Conference third-team selection and a Class B honorable mention selection by the Omaha World-Herald.
Linder finished the year with a .375 batting average, which was tied for seventh in the final area charts, and her 23 RBIs was good for eighth among local players. She finished the year with two home runs and scored 21 runs while leading the Dukes on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
Caitlyn Murphy, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, Sr., First Base/
Outfield
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan’s Caitlyn Murphy was one of five players on the team last year to play in all 33 games. Murphy was second on team in batting average with a .360, and that was also 10th best in the final area charts.
Murphy finished the season with 31 hits in 86 official at-bats. During her junior season, she registered 10 multi-hit games and had a season high of four RBIs against Blue Hill. Murphy also had three RBIs in in the FCEM win over Central City at the district tournament.
Murphy finished the season with seven doubles, which was top 10 in the area and second best on the team, and led the team with seven sacrifices. She had a .421 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .441.