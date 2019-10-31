*All statistics are from the York News-Times’ coverage area only. The YNT coverage area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); five eight-man teams in Osceola/High Plains (D-1), Exeter-Milligan/Friend (D-1), Cross County (D-1), Heartland (D-1), Nebraska Lutheran (D-1) and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton. Statistics from Nebraska Lutheran, Exeter-Milligan and Hampton were not available at deadline*
Regular season records for area teams
McCool Junction 8-0
Centennial 6-3
Osceola-High Plains 6-2
Cross County 4-4
Fillmore Central 3-6
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 3-5
York 2-7
Heartland 2-6
Nebraska Lutheran 2-6
Hampton 0-8
Rushing yards – Top 5
1. Davon Brees SR. Centennial 1,261 15 TDs
2. Keaton Van Housen SR. Osc./High Plains 1,187 19 TDs
3. Dylan Soule SR. Osc./High Plains 1,139 18 TDs
4. Isaac Noyd JR. Cross County 1,105 13 TDs
5. Jake Stoner JR. Fillmore Central 1,001 8 TDs
Passing yards – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan JR. Centennial 1,297 9 TDs
2. Cael Lundstrom SR. Cross County 518 4 TDs
3. Jake Stoner JR. Fillmore Central 449 4 TDs
4. Ty Bartholomew JR. York 287 1 TD
5. Jackson Stebbing SR. Heartland 275 4 TDs
Receiving yards – Top 5
1. Caleb Horne SR. Centennial 31 - 696 6 TDs
2. Kale Wetjen SO. Heartland 13 - 204 3 TDs
3. De Maciel JR. Fillmore Central 11 - 196 2 TDs
4. Joel Bargen SR. Centennial 15 - 184 1 TD
5. Isaac Noyd JR. Cross County 13 - 176 2 TDs
Tackles – Top 5
1. Davon Brees SR. Centennial 116
2. Tom Erwin SR. York 110
3. Koby Head JR. Fillmore Central 98
4. Carson Tatro SR. Fillmore Central 88
5. Kyle Sterup JR. Osc./High Plains 87
Team rushing yards per game – Top 5
1. Osceola/High Plains 378
2. Cross County 266
3. McCool Junction 248
4. Heartland 203
5. Centennial 201
Team passing yards per game – Top 5
1. Centennial 146
2. Fillmore Central 75
T-3. Cross County 67
T-3. York 67
5. Heartland 54
Top total yards per game – Top 5
1. Osceola/High Plains 405
2. Centennial 347
3. Cross County 334
4. McCool Junction 282
5. Heartland 257
