Kills

1. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 212

2. Masa Scheierman SO. York 156

3. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 142

4. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer SR. Centennial 140

5. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 131

6. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 117

7. Lydia Dose SR. Hampton 115

8. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 110

9. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 108

10. Jaycee Stuhr JR. Centennial 105

Set Assists

1. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 397

2. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 286

3. Lindsi Hughes SR. High Plains 252

4. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 241

5. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 233

Ace Blocks

1. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 46

2. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 42

3. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 31

4. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 30

5. Maddie Portwine JR. York 24

Digs

1. Rorie Loveland JR. Hampton 172

2. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 166

3. Lexus Prochaska JR. Centennial 161

4. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 144

5. Masa Scheierman SO. York 136

6. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 132

7. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 131

8. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 120

9. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 118

10. Abby Nichols SO. Fillmore Central 117

Ace Serves

1. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 33

2. Kenna Morris SR. High Plains 26

3. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 25

Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 25

5. Rhianna Wilhelm SR. Heartland 24

Savannah Anderson SR. Cross County 24

7. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 23

8. Lindsi Hughes SR. High Plains 21

Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 21

10. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 20

Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 20

