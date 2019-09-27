Kills
1. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 212
2. Masa Scheierman SO. York 156
3. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 142
4. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer SR. Centennial 140
5. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 131
6. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 117
7. Lydia Dose SR. Hampton 115
8. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 110
9. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 108
10. Jaycee Stuhr JR. Centennial 105
Set Assists
1. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 397
2. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 286
3. Lindsi Hughes SR. High Plains 252
4. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 241
5. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 233
Ace Blocks
1. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 46
2. Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 42
3. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 31
4. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 30
5. Maddie Portwine JR. York 24
Digs
1. Rorie Loveland JR. Hampton 172
2. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 166
3. Lexus Prochaska JR. Centennial 161
4. Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 144
5. Masa Scheierman SO. York 136
6. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 132
7. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 131
8. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 120
9. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 118
10. Abby Nichols SO. Fillmore Central 117
Ace Serves
1. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central 33
2. Kenna Morris SR. High Plains 26
3. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 25
Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 25
5. Rhianna Wilhelm SR. Heartland 24
Savannah Anderson SR. Cross County 24
7. Kiley Rathjen JR. Centennial 23
8. Lindsi Hughes SR. High Plains 21
Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 21
10. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 20
Erin Schmidt SR. Fillmore Central 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.