YORK – There will be plenty of new faces at quarterback for most of the high school football teams in the 10-member York News-Times’ coverage area.
Gone is the bruising Garrett Snodgrass from York, who quarterbacked the Dukes but is now thumping into people as a true freshman Husker linebacker. Centennial, which won the Class C-2 state championship last season, will be replacing a four-year starter in Wyatt Ehlers, who will be a quarterback at Concordia University in Seward. Cross County will be without Grant Hollinger, its steady and tough leader for the past few seasons. Last year’s quarterbacks from Exeter-Milligan/Friend (Spencer Pribyl), Heartland (Ben Mestl) and Hampton (Brady Klute) all graduated, too.
That’s a good chunk of the area’s 2018 starting signal callers, but a few do return, and the YNT is here to break them down.
The YNT covers 10 football teams, including Centennial, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Fillmore Central, Hampton, Heartland, Osceola-High Plains, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran and York.
The YNT coverage area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); five Eight Man-1 teams in Osceola-High Plains, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Cross County, Heartland, Nebraska Lutheran and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton.
Dana Hobbs, Sr., McCool Junction
The loss of workhorse running back Hunter Cole hurts, but the McCool Junction Mustangs still bring back a group of skill players that make them one of the teams to keep an eye on in Six Man football this season.
One of the players to likely lead McCool at quarterback is senior-to-be Dana Hobbs, who completed an efficient 68 percent of his passes (26 of 38) for 469 yards and one touchdown as a junior for the run-heavy Mustangs. In McCool’s quarterfinal playoff loss to eventual Six Man champ Wilcox-Hildreth last November, Hobbs went 10 of 14 through the air for 169 yards.
At 5-foot-8, Hobbs plays bigger than his stature and provided a big-play presence when his name was called in the running game. He finished last season with 262 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 25 carries – that meant Hobbs averaged 10.4 yards per touch. With the loss of Cole, Hobbs will likely get many more opportunities while also sharing quarterback duties with another talented, but often injured athlete in junior Owen McDonald.
“Dana has the ability to stretch the field with his arm along with the ability to gain yards with his legs,” McCool head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “Dana is very versatile – he consistently puts stress on a defense because of his dual-threat abilities. He understands what we are trying to do offensively and makes the right decisions throughout a game.”
McCool, which ended last year with a record of 8-2, begins its season Aug. 30 at home against Hampton. Other home games include Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Sept. 6; Silver Lake on Sept. 20 and Lewiston on Oct. 11.
Away games include Santee on Sept. 12; Sterling on Sept. 27; Deshler on Oct. 3 and Dorchester on Oct. 18.
Brian Seaberg, Sr., Nebraska Lutheran
Nebraska Lutheran finished just 1-7 last year and missed the playoffs, but Brian Seaberg still proved to be one of the area’s top passers.
In his junior campaign, the dual-threat Seaberg threw for 629 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 41 percent of his passes (44 of 106), according to statistics on maxpreps.com. The 629 passing yards is the second most for the area’s returning quarterbacks.
Some of Seaberg’s best passing performances came against the toughest competition. Against the strong defense of Exeter-Milligan/Friend, which went on to a Class D-1 state semifinal appearance, Seaberg connected on 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Seaberg also eclipsed the 100-yard passing mark two other times – against Nebraska Christian (149 yards, three touchdown passes) on Aug. 31 and Osceola-High Plains (123 yards, two touchdowns) on Oct. 19.
But Seaberg also showed he can run the football. He rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Against Cross County on Oct. 5, Seaberg averaged 7 yards per carry while rushing for 105 yards and one score.
“Brian has shown an ability to continue to improve as a player,” Lutheran head coach Benjy Wells said. “He progressed well over last season, his first year as a starter, and we hope that continues this fall. He has a good grasp of the offense and the ability to make plays as both a passer and runner.”
Nebraska Lutheran will open the season on the road at Palmyra on Aug. 30. Other road contests for the Knights include Thayer Central on Sept. 13; Cross County on Oct. 11 and Osceola-High Plains on Oct. 25.
The Knights’ games in Waco begin with Nebraska Christian on Sept. 6; Heartland on Sept. 20; East Butler on Sept. 27 and Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Oct. 18.
Dylan Soule, Sr., Osceola-High Plains
In their first season as a co-oped program, the Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs made the Class D-1 playoffs and shocked many across the state when they knocked off the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles 34-22 on the road. That snapped a 21-game winning streak for the Eagles.
Osceola-High Plains’ year came to an end the following week in a loss to Lutheran High Northeast, but a 5-5 season with a huge upset road win in the playoffs was a heck of an opening year for the Stormdogs. And much of the talent on that squad returns in 2019.
Osceola-High Plains has one of, if not the best backfields in all of Eight Man football in quarterback Dylan Soule and Keaton Van Housen, a couple of impressive alpha-dog athletes that are entering their senior seasons.
At 6 feet and 190 pounds, Soule is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks returning in the YNT area. In a run-heavy offense, Soule accounted for a team-high 1,897 total yards, which was 54 percent of Osceola-High Plains’ total yardage on the season.
If Soule and Van Housen stay healthy, the Osceola-High Plains offense could be a fun one to watch.
“We are looking to take advantage of our speed this season by using multiple formations to get kids out in space,” Osceola-High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. “Dylan will be a big part of the offense. We’ll be running a lot of stuff similar to what we ran before we co-oped with a mix of what we did last year.”
Soule, a multi-sport athlete and consistent state qualifier in wrestling and track, racked up a team-high 31 touchdowns in 2018 while rushing for 1,089 yards and 23 scores, throwing for 808 yards and seven touchdowns and even pulling off a pick-six on defense.
Although the Stormdogs focused on running the ball, Soule will still need to be more efficient in the passing game as he threw nine interceptions as a junior and completed just 31 percent of his throws (34 of 108). Eight of his interceptions came in just two games, however.
It’s easy to see Soule’s impact and athleticism on offense with the ball in his hands, but it’s equally easy to notice it on defense, too.
Soule ranked second on the team in tackles (107), right behind senior-to-be Tanner Kropatsch (122), another important member of the Stormdogs – he’ll anchor the Osceola-High Plains offensive line and help open the holes for Soule and Van Housen to run through.
Soule and the rest of the Stormdogs will have their first official practice on Aug. 12. The regular season begins Aug. 30 on the road at Palmer. Other road games will include Ravenna on Sept. 13; Cross County in Stromsburg on Sept. 27 and East Butler in Brainard on Oct. 18.
Osceola-High Plains will host Fullerton on Sept. 6; Elkhorn Valley on Sept. 20; Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Oct. 4 and Nebraska Lutheran on Oct. 25.
“Dylan has gotten better every year. He’s a very smart kid on and off the field,” Wood said. “He still has room to improve, and he’d be the first to tell you. He’s a kid that puts in a lot of time evaluating himself, as well as the upcoming opponents. He’s a fierce competitor and we’re glad to have him on our side.”