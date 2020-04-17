YORK – The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped life upside down for everyone. That includes high school athletic directors in Nebraska, who are trying to navigate their way through these unprecedented times.
Along with everyone else, York High School A.D. Tyler Herman is trying to make the most of a difficult situation. Herman, who got to York in the summer of 2019 and was the A.D. at Gothenburg for two years before that, says it’s been the craziest and most stressful time he’s dealt with professionally.
“That goes for most people just in regards to their life in general, too,” he said. “You have people that are 80 years old that have never seen anything like this in their lives. It’s unreal.”
Herman was attending the state’s athletic director banquet in Lincoln the Wednesday before the boys state basketball tournament last month. Chatter about potentially moving the tournament to different venues or even being canceled was starting to heat up.
“That’s when it all started getting chaotic for everybody and every A.D. across the state,” Herman said. “That’s when we knew it was serious.”
Obviously, this pandemic has thrown a wrench into a lot of end-of-the-school-year plans. Instead of face-to-face meetings, Herman has been communicating with his teachers and coaches via emails, phone calls and Zoom meetings. Teachers need to be creative, so Herman and the York staff are thinking of new ways to still conduct graduation and the all-sports banquet.
“We still want to be a big part of their lives and have an impact on them. We’re just going to have to do it in a different manner,” Herman said.
Normally, the all-sports banquet would be on May 8. That’s not happening now, but Herman and the York staff still want to do something. The plan is to announce the winners and recognize the student-athletes through social media that day.
“We’re still going to have our head coaches vote on awards that we would normally give out and recognize those kids and give them those awards that they deserve,” he said. “They put in the work and deserve the accolades and those awards, so we’re going to make sure we recognize them.”
So much is still up in the air and constantly changing, which makes it hard to solidify decisions and plans. But now that the spring sports season has been officially canceled, A.D.s like Herman can focus on the next stage for their teams and student-athletes, in particular summer camps in June and July. If those months turn out to be a no-go, the process starts over.
It’s been a group effort, however. Herman has been in on Zoom meetings with the rest of the A.D.s from the Central Conference. It’s lessened the headache and been a good way to bounce ideas off each other and figure things out. For example, how do they determine spring sports letterwinners when they didn’t have a season? How are they going about scheduling summer activities? Those types of questions are discussed all the time.
Herman has also been attending webinars, online workshops and Zoom meetings not on just a state level, but nationally where A.D.s from all over the country can pick each other’s brain and discuss issues they’re facing.
“It’s a lot of idea sharing of how to work with your student-athletes and coaches during this time, and just tips on what you can do to make this a little less stressful,” Herman said.
