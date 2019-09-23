YORK — It was a beautiful afternoon for golf as the York Dukes girls welcomed the Seward Bluejays for Class B dual action Monday at the York Country Club.
Seward wound up winning the contest with a team score of 207 while York, led by Riley Stuhr and Lilly Holthus, finished with a 220.
Stuhr continued her strong start to the season as she had the best day out of everyone, shooting a 46. The Dukes actually had the top two best scores as Holthus was one stroke behind with a 47.
York was missing one of the key members of its team, however, in varsity starter Abby York.
“Riley and Lilly did their best to raise their level of play, but we were unable to get another varsity score in the 50s, and that ultimately kept us short of our goal,” York head coach Josh Miller said Monday night.
Rounding out the York varsity was Kirsten Fike, Rylie Krause and Piper Fernau. Fernau shot a 63 while Krause had a 64 and Fike a 69.
“Kirsten, Rylie and Piper are going through a little slump and their confidence in the iron game was lacking,” Miller said.
Seward’s varsity was led by Breanna Placke, who carded a 49. Other Bluejays that competed were Mackynna Gross (50), Nataliy Anderson (50), Claire Novak (58) and Remi Christensen (67).
York’s junior varsity had a solid outing. That Duke group was led by Kadence Foreman, who shot a 57. Alyssa Alt was right behind Foreman with a 58 while Cassandra Mangelo had a 61 and Regin Dunham a 64.
“I was very pleased with Kadence Foreman and Alyssa Alt on the JV side of the dual,” Miller said. “The more rounds these kids can compete in, the better.”
Next up for the York golf team is Thursday’s Lincoln Pius X Invite at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. That meet starts at 8:30 a.m.
“We have some work to do before we tee it up again on Thursday, but I am confident that these girls will rise to the challenge,” Miller said.
