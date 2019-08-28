LINCOLN – After morning weather dumped some heavy rains on the Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln, the Norris Quad went on as scheduled as dark skies turned to bright and sunny in the afternoon.
York joined teams from Tri County, Waverly and host Norris in the first action of the 2019 season.
Waverly edged the Dukes 209-215, with Norris and Tri County finishing in a tie for third at 225 strokes.
While York head coach Josh Miller was pleased with the Dukes ball striking, other parts of the game still need work
“It was good to see our ball striking and that part of our game was ahead of schedule for this time of year,” he said. “After the rain moved through this morning, the skies cleared and we were able to get some golf in. Pioneers is a long golf course, but it was our short game that jumped up and bit us today. The pin placements were tough, but we did a below-average job in the ‘lag’ putting department and the girls had to really stress over five- and six-foot putts all afternoon.”
York was led in scoring by Riley Stuhr, who finished up her nine holes with a 52.
“Riley finished on a positive note with two pars and I was happy to see Kirsten Fike play solid. Abby found her swing in the middle of the round and Lilly showed some positive signs after getting off to a slow start,” Miller said. “We have some major work to do before Friday, but this group is motivated to improve and I am looking forward to getting back to practice tomorrow to start that process.”
Abby York followed with a 52 and both Kirsten Fike and Lilly Holthus ended their rounds with a 56. The Dukes’ fifth golfer was Piper Fernau, who fired a 62.
York will be at the Seward Invite on Friday, which gets underway at 9 a.m. at the Seward Country Club.
The York Invite, which was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 4 with a 9 a.m. start time.