AURORA – Maybe the weekend didn’t turn out exactly the way the York Dukes volleyball team would have liked, but despite a 1-2 record at the Aurora Invite, head coach Chris Ericson still liked what the team took away from the tournament.
York didn’t start to well as the Lincoln Christian Crusaders rolled in the first set of the opening game, 25-7. But as always in the case in volleyball, momentum swung in a hurry and York reversed the tables with a 25-15 win in the second and an even more dominating victory in the third, 25-11.
The Class B No. 5-rated Sidney Lady Raiders hand their hands full with York as the Dukes took the opening set 25-23, but could not hold on as the Lady Raiders (14-2) defeated the Dukes 25-17 in the second and 25-22 in the third game.
In the fourth place game, York hooked up with Central Conference member Columbus Lakeview and the Dukes saw their season record fall to 7-7 as the Vikings earned the 25-14, 25-18 sweep. Lakeview is No. 9 in C-1 according to the Omaha-World-Herald.
“We knew that this tournament was going to test us and give us a good reality check of where we need to get better if we want to compete the last month of the season,” Ericson said. “I really like what we took away from the day. We need to continue to solidify our defense and just play with more consistency and things will take care of themselves.”
York 2, Lincoln Christian 1
After a slow start the Dukes ended up hammering 28 kills on 72 of 88 swings in the win.
Leading the way was sophomore Masa Scheierman, who was 33 for 38 with 11 kills, while junior Erin Case had six kills on 9 of 13 and Addison Legg five kills on 11 of 16 attacks.
Scheierman also led the team in digs with 18 and Maddie Portwine chipped in with 15, while Scheierman and Case combined for three ace blocks, Scheierman with two.
In setting, Brynn Hirschfeld was 46 of 46 with 15 assists and Natalie Rockenbach was 29 of 29 and nine assists.
Sidney 2, York 1
Scheierman added 12 more kills to her day as she was 35 of 38. Case chipped in with six on 20 of 20 attacks.
Scheierman and Portwine each had eight digs, while Case and Legg had seven each.
Hirschfeld was 51 of 51 with 11 set assists and Rockenbach had eight assists on 29 of 29 attempts. Both Scheierman and Legg had two blocks each.
In serving, Scheierman was 13 of 15 with one ace and Portwine was 11 of 13 with an ace.
Columbus Lakeview 2, York 0
The Vikings’ defense held the Dukes to just 19 kills as Scheierman once again led the way with 12 kills on 21 of 22 attacks. The sophomore also had 14 team-high digs, while Hirschfeld was 6 for 6 serving with one ace. Case was 5 of 6 with a winner.
As a team the Dukes were 31 of 33 serving. Both Hirschfeld and Rockenbach had nine set assists
York (7-7) will make its long awaited 2019 home debut on Tuesday when the Crete Cardinals are in town.
On Thursday, York will travel to the Seward triangular where the Dukes will take on Beatrice in the middle game and Seward in the finale.
