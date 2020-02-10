YORK – A close and competitive game between the Columbus Lakeview Vikings and the York Dukes turned into an old-fashioned rout as the Dukes outscored the visitors from Platte County, 24-4, in the second quarter Saturday night at York High School.
York’s 18-14 lead after the first eight minutes was extended to 42-18 at the break as the York boys won their third game in a row by the final score of 65-46 in Central Conference action.
“We had a great second quarter where we moved the ball well and hit some shots, but more importantly we defended much better,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We were able to take away the high post and rebounded well to extend the lead. I was proud of kids for keeping their composure in the third quarter when they hit some three-pointers and we turned the ball over.
“It was great to see everyone contribute as we had five guys in double figures and it was a great team win for us.”
In the victory York was 9 of 21 from the field on 3-point attempts for 43 percent and 23 of 53 overall for 43 percent.
The scoring was distributed throughout the York lineup as both Matt Haggadone and Jake Erwin finished with 13 points each while three players – Barrett Olson, Austin Phinney and Andrew Clark – all finished with 10.
The Vikings put up a fight in the third as they cut the York lead to 10 points at one point, and overall they outscored the Dukes 28-23 in the second half.
Lakeview was led in scoring by 6-foot-2 senior forward Thunder Pilakowski with 14 points while senior Evan Tessendorf added 12.
Lakeview picked up 36 rebounds to 32 for the Dukes. York was led on the boards by Clark with six rebounds while Tyler Wright had five.
York had just 10 turnovers to 16 for the Vikings, while the Dukes dished out 17 assists to 15 for the Lakeview crew. Both Phinney and Reed Malleck led the Dukes with three assists, while Erwin was credited with three steals.
York hit 10 of 14 free throws or 71 percent while the Vikings were 9 of 16.
The Dukes are back in action Tuesday night as the Crete Cardinals are in town for a makeup game from Jan. 17.
Lakeview (7-12) 14 4 19 9 – 46
At York (6-14) 18 24 12 11 – 65
Lakeview scoring: EvanTessendorf 12, Kienan Prorok 5, Adam Van Cleave 6, Thunder Pilakowski 14, Cooper Tessendorf 1, Mason Klug 6, Kolby Blaser 2.
York scoring: Haggadone 13, Erwin 13, Collingham 4, Olson 10, Malleck 5, Phinney 10, Clark 10.
