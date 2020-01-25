FAIRBURY — A back-and-forth affair between the York Dukes and Fairbury Jeffs went down to the wire in Fairbury on Friday night, but it was one the Dukes lost, 52-48.
A layup from Jake Erwin gave the Dukes a 48-47 lead with 1:20 left in the game, but Fairbury punched right back, and in a big way, when 6-foot-5 Bret Cole drilled a top-of-the-arc 3 with 37 seconds remaining.
With seemingly one final possession, Erwin drove into the lane but tripped over Cole’s foot, leading to a turnover with 12 seconds left. York was forced to foul, and Fairbury pumped its advantage to 52-48 when Dalton Petersen knocked down both of his free throws to seal the win for the Jeffs.
York junior Matt Haggadone, a 36-percent 3-point shooter who came into Friday averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, scored 12 points in the game. Erwin, a guard who came in averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and 2.4 assists, finished with 11.
Andrew Clark, the 6-4 big for the Dukes, provided some outside shooting with nine points from three 3s.
York drops to 2-12 with the loss and will host North Platte on Saturday in the Duke Dome.
Fairbury improves to 9-6.
York (2-12) 11 13 16 8 — 48
At Fairbury (9-6) 12 13 11 16 — 52
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 12, Jake Erwin 11, Andrew Clark 9, Barrett Olson 6, Reed Malleck 4, Austin Phinney 2, Morgan Conner 2, Tyler Wright 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.