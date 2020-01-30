HASTINGS – In a much better showing against the Adams Central Patriots the second time around, the York Dukes boys basketball team went into the fourth quarter looking for an upset Tuesday night in Hastings in a Central Conference tournament quarterfinal.
Although the Dukes trailed by as little as two points midway through the fourth, the Class C-1 No. 3-rated Patriots still wound up defending their home court with a 59-50 win.
“I was proud of our kids for how hard they competed against a great Adams Central team,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We were in position to win with the lead late in the third quarter, and only down two or three points middle of fourth. The kids gave themselves a chance to win on the road and that shows the level of growth they have achieved this season.”
York trailed just 16-13 at the end of the first eight minutes and 27-25 at halftime. The Patriots outscored the Dukes 13-9 in the third to take a 40-34 edge into the final quarter, which turned out to be a high-scoring ending.
Adams Central ultimately did enough to keep its lead in the fourth, adding 19 to its total while its defense held York to 16.
The Dukes showed progress against a good team, one that beat them soundly, 61-27, back on Jan. 3.
“We need to finish the season strong now to show continued growth throughout the entire year,” Lamberty said.
Adams Central improved to 15-1 while York drops to 3-14.
The Dukes will play in a consolation game against Seward on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Northwest High School in Grand Island.
Junior guard Jake Erwin led York with 18 points on an efficient 8 of 10 shooting from the floor, including a 2-for-2 performance from 3-pointy range. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double with four steals.
Another junior, Matt Haggadone, netted 15 points and hit three 3s while dishing out three assists. He also went 4 of 5 at the line.
Senior Reed Malleck added nine points and was 2 of 5 from behind the arc. He had five boards as well.
York (3-14)
13 12 9 16 – 50
At Adams Central (15-1) 16 11 13 19 – 59
York scoring: Jake Erwin 18, Matt Haggadone 15, Reed Malleck 9, Andrew Clark 4, Tyler Wright 2, Austin Phinney 2.
