KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers hosted their annual high school cross country meet on Monday at the Kearney Country Club, where the 2019 team and individual state champions will be determined on Oct. 25.
In Class B, the York Dukes boys were a part of the field that featured 19 teams and 224 individual runners.
The team championship was won by Omaha Skutt with 27 points while second went to Lexington with 67 and third to Bennington with 82.
Rounding out the top five scoring teams was Mount Michael (99) and Hastings with 102. The York boys were in 16th with 279 points.
Leading the way for York was freshman Colin Pinneo, who finished in 40th with a time of 18 minutes, 51.3 seconds. In 79th was senior Anthonie Gomez (19:50.5) while Jake Schmid (84th, 19:56.5) and Jackson Schmid (86th, 19:58.5) rounded out the rest of the scoring.
Also competing was sophomore James Bonde, who crossed the line in 20:18.40 for 99th.
The top two runners in the race were from Omaha Skutt, as Ryan Zavadil (16:59.4) won and Blake Mantermach was second (17:07.3). Hastings’ junior Jaydon Welsh was third (17:12.1).
On the girls side Omaha Skutt made it a clean sweep in Class B with 78 points. In second was Omaha Duchesne (83) and third Bennington with 84.
Hastings’ junior Chelsey Espinoza was the individual champion with a time of 20:03.4, while Gering freshman Madison Seiler was second and Norris senior Hannah Susie was third.
York’s only competitor was sophomore Chloe Holmes, who was clocked at 28:44.2 for 128th.
York will host its annual invite on Thursday at the York Country Club, with the girls race first on the schedule at 4 p.m.
Teams schedule to compete include Adams Central, Fillmore Central, Hastings, Grand Island Northwest and Waverly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.