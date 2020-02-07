YORK — For the second time in six days, the York Dukes owned the court against the Holdrege Dusters.
York picked up a 55-36 win on Friday night over the Dusters inside the Duke Dome. Holdrege was on the wrong end of the scoreboard against the Dukes last Saturday in the Central Conference tournament, too, losing 66-53 in Grand Island.
The win keeps the momentum and positive vibes going for head coach Scott Lamberty’s team, which is now 3-1 in its last four contests after snapping a six-game skid. The Dukes will look to keep up the solid play as they host Columbus Lakeview (7-11) on Saturday night.
York made seven 3s in the win, four of which came from senior Reed Malleck, who finished with 12 points.
After holding just a 21-20 lead at halftime, York’s offense exploded for 20 points in the third while its defense held the Dusters to just six. The Dukes’ shot-making was solid to start the second half, specifically when it came from Malleck, a senior guard and Nebraska golf commit. Malleck, who came into the game averaging 6.5 points while shooting just 25 percent from behind the arc, drilled three of his four triples in the third.
Holdrege was never able to mount any sort of comeback in the fourth, trailing 41-26 to start.
York’s senior point guard Tyler Wright started the final stanza with a steal and slick assist to a cutting Jake Erwin for a layup. The Dukes’ lead then ballooned to 49-30 after Matt Haggadone hit a 3 and a 2-pointer while Andrew Clark nailed a 3 from the corner.
Malleck led the Dukes with 12 points while Clark added nine and Erwin eight.
Holdrege (7-11) 5 15 6 10 — 36
At York (5-14) 11 10 20 14 — 55
York scoring: Reed Malleck 12, Andrew Clark 9, Matt Haggadone 7, Jake Erwin 8, Chase Collingham 5, Austin Phinney 5, Barrett Olson 5, Tyler Wright 1, Morgan Conner 3.
