FIRTH – The York Duke boys came within just eight points from qualifying as a team for next week’s State Cross Country Meet at the Kearney Country Club during B-3 District action at Norris High School on Thursday.
However the Dukes will send three runners to the Class B State Championships next Friday as Dean Erdkamp, Colin Pinneo and Jake Schmid all had top 15 finishes to advance to the state meet.
Unfortunately the York girls did not get anyone to the state meet as their best finish was from senior Lindsay Stuckey who ran 25th in a time of 24:55.81.
York head coach Eric Rasmussen said the boys had their best race of the year.
“I thought the boys ran the best race of the year today. We came very close to qualifying as a team. We were only about three seconds a runner away from qualifying as a team. We missed qualifying four runners by less than a second,” Rasmussen explained. “Our district was really tough this year for team qualifying. Third ranked Norris edged us out for the final spot.”
The Seward Bluejays were the B-3 District champions with 28 points, Hastings was second with 30 and Norris finished with 38.
York came in fourth with 46 and rounding out the top five was Crete with 104.
York was led to the tape by senior Dean Erdkamp with a time of 17:33.02 and fifth place overall.
‘Dean Erdkamp ran a solid race today. It was good to see him run relaxed and set a strong pace. He led the chase pack most of the way,” Rasmussen said. “He should be poised to have his best race of the season next week.”
York freshman Colin Pinneo gets to cap off his stellar first season as he ran a time of 17:50.92 and took 11th place, while junior Jake Schmid will join Erdkamp and Pinneo as his time of 18:10.79 was good for 14th place.
“Colin Pinneo continued his great season. He was he was in the chase pack for most of the race and as high as 6th late in the race. The pack he finished with included a few runners who are expected to medal next week at state,” stated Rasmussen. “Jake Schmid stepped up today. He stayed with Colin and Dean for most of the race. He made State as an individual qualifier.”
In 16th just a spot out of qualifying was sophomore Jackson Schmid with a time of 18:22.07; James Bonde, a sophomore was 19th with a time of 18:39.08 and in 30th position was Anthonie Gomez with a clocking of 19:42.97.
“Jackson Schmid has made huge improvements this season. He had a strong finish and missed state qualifying by less than one second,” added Rasmussen.
The boy’s race was won by Norris senior Zachary VanBrocklin with a time of 16:26.07; second went to Hastings junior Jaydon Walsh (16:43.59) and in third was Nathan Nottingham of Seward with a clocking of 17:29.03.
On the girls side, Hastings’ junior Chelsey Espinoza was the district champion with a time of 19:50.44; second was Seward sophomore Keegan Beisel with a time of 20:38.81 and rounding out the top three was Karnie Gottschalk also of Seward with a time of 21:36.66.
The Hastings Tigers won the team championship with 32 points, Seward was second with 34 and Beatrice was the third team qualifier with 44 points.
York was sixth with 120 points.
Along with Stuckey’s 25th place effort; Chloe Holmes, a sophomore ran a 25:09.99 for 28th; freshman Megan DeHart was 33rd with a clocking of 29:24.16; Kylee Kling rounded out the York scoring with a 34th place finish and a time of 29:51.52.
York’s Anne Thomas, a senior was 35th with a 33:23.48.
“Lindsey Stuckey ran very hard today. She was in sixth place with just over a half mile to go and running strong, but her shins bothered her,” said Rasmussen. “She got back up and finished the race.”
The Class B State Cross Country meet will take place next Friday at the Kearney Country Club. The Class B girl’s race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with the boys at 3:30 p.m.
