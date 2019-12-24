YORK – “You can’t spot the No. 3 team in the state 16-zero in the first quarter,” said Scott Lamberty, coach of the York boys after Saturday’s 72-56 loss to long, tall Hastings in the Duke Dome.
But that’s just how events played out when Lamberty and his troops found themselves down 16-nil at the first horn.
The Tigers profited by 53 points from players 6-foot-4 or taller, up to 6-9 senior Haggan Hilgendorf. York, on the other hand, has but two players 6-4 or taller on the roster, neither of which was suited up. Ty Bartholomew, a 5-9 junior, was listed on the scorebook but attended the game in street clothes, too.
It was a tough opponent to face shorthanded, but Lamberty was all smiles after the game just the same.
“They present matchup problems for us,” he said, acknowledging Hastings’ greater size and length. “They’re so long they can see over” whatever the Dukes throw up against them, he said with a wry smile.
Despite the scoreless opening eight minutes, he said his Dukes, “Moved the ball much better” than has been typical this season. “I was proud of them,” for the moxie they showed the rest of the way despite the big deficit.
The aforementioned 6-9 specimen, Hilgendorf, opened the game scoring on a banked-in bunny with 7:13 on the clock. The Dukes’ ball movement presented some shots, but they refused to go in.
Lamberty said he told his kids to keep doing what they were doing and the shots would fall, which proved prophetic if too late.
York picked up the pace by 18 times in the second eight minutes, scoring 18 to make it a much more competitive 32-18 conflict by halftime.
York drew first blood on a point-blank lay-in from Andrew Clark at 7:32 of the second quarter, and in the span of less than two minutes Reed Malleck and freshman Barrett Olson nailed a 3-pointer each.
The Dukes hit nine treys on the night to account for 30 of their 56 points.
Matt Haggadone and Malleck hit a trio apiece. Morgan Conner, Ryan Seevers and Clark joined Olson with one each.
Conner’s trey opened second-half scoring 30 seconds into the third period which ended with the Tigers up 20, 56-36.
With 6:33 on the fourth-period clock, Malleck hit from long range, setting up the next two baskets – also 3-pointers – from Clark and Haggadone. Seevers, a diminutive 5-7 freshman, brought down the house when his three drew only string in the waning moments. Austin Phinney, another up-and-coming freshman, completed Duke scoring with an offensive rebound stick-back near the buzzer.
“We bounced back from last night,” said Lamberty of Friday night’s loss at Aurora. “The score doesn’t show it, but the execution sure does. We’re getting better.”
Haggadone and Malleck led the Dukes with 13 points apiece. Olson and Phinney netted six each with Clark, Seevers and Conner all at five. Tyler Wright hit a 2-pointer in the third period and 6-1 junior Jake Erwin was held to a single free throw.
Jake Schroeder, a 6-5 senior, led Hastings with 20 points backed by Hilgendorf’s 16, Creech with 11 and 10 from Mike Boeve. Brennan Witte and JT Cafferty netted six and three. The Tigers got two each from Colby Feezell, Jarrett Synek and Landon Jacobus.
The loss left the improving Dukes in search of their first ‘W’ while Hastings stands seven up and none down going into the mandated, five-day moratorium during which practice and games are banned by the state sanctioning agency.
Lamberty will lead his Dukes against Crofton in the first round of the Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27. The field includes Wynot and the host Flyers.
