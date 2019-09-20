RALSTON – The dual record stays unblemished.
The York Dukes boys tennis team kept its winning streak in duals alive on Thursday as it beat Ralston 9-0 on the road. The Dukes have now won seven straight duals.
“The guys really take a lot of pride in their dual record, and this moves them to 7-0 on the year,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “The junior varsity also stayed undefeated and is now 9-0.”
In No. 1 doubles, Hayden and Hunter Royal beat the duo of Neville and Holm, 8-1, while at No. 2 doubles, John Esser and Matt Mittman got past Richardson and Myers, 8-3. The Duke combo of Ty Schneider and Drew Hammer were 8-2 winners over Buettenback and Justensen.
“Our Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams each had a sluggish start but eventually got it going,” Malleck said.
In singles action, three Dukes – Schneider, Mittman and Esser – won 8-0 while Hayden Royal beat Richardson 8-1. Hunter Royal recorded an 8-2 victory over Buettenback.
Hammer, a sophomore, wound up getting past Holm, a senior, with a score of 8-3.
“Drew was matched against their best player and he really played well to beat him as handily as he did,” Malleck said of Hammer.
York is off until Thursday when it travels to the Waverly Invite at the Woods Tennis Center. Action starts at 9 a.m.
