YORK, Neb. — The York Dukes’ first eight minutes Thursday night at home against the Waverly Vikings showed promise. The following 24 minutes, however, told a different story.
Waverly trailed 10-9 after the opening stanza but wound up outscoring York 43-16 in the final three quarters to earn a 52-26 victory in the Duke Dome.
York drops to 0-2 in the young season and will travel to Lexington (2-1) on Saturday. The Vikings improved to 2-1.
The Dukes enjoyed a first quarter which they won 10-9 thanks to five points from junior Matt Haggadone, which included a quick-trigger corner 3, four from Jake Erwin and a free throw from Morgan Conner. But York’s offense went cold in the next two quarters and was outscored 25-10 to put Waverly’s advantage at 34-20 at the end of the third. The guests went on to run away with the victory by outscoring York 18-6 in the fourth.
Waverly senior guard Noah Stoddard was the initiator of the Vikings’ offense. The 6-foot-1 guard finished with a game-high 16 points while 6-4 sophomore teammate Drew Miller tacked on 11.
Just three Dukes found the scoring column on Thursday. Haggadone led with 12 points while Erwin had 11 and Conner three. York went just 3 of 13 at the free-throw line.
One of the glaring issues York head coach Scott Lamberty mentioned after the game was the way his team handled and controlled the basketball against pressure. It needs to be better.
“We have to go back and work on our spacing, that’s what’s breaking us down,” he said. “We have to be able to catch it and attack off the dribble and do a better job of moving into the gaps. We got really stagnant against that zone, we just kind of stand.”
Lamberty did see some positives in the loss. When things weren’t going well on the offensive side of the court, the Dukes were still giving effort on the other end.
“Defensively I thought we played fairly well,” Lamberty said. “We still need to get better at our help defense and gap defense and our rotational defense. But I thought we competed pretty well on the defensive end.”
Waverly (2-1) 9 14 11 18 — 52
At York (0-2) 10 6 4 6 — 26
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 12, Jake Erwin 11, Morgan Conner 3.
Waverly scoring: Noah Stoddard 16, Drew Miller 11, Andrew Heffelfinger 7, Adam Benes 7, Cole Murray 4, Barrett Skrobecki 3, Tyztin Hoos 2, Landon Tjaden 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.