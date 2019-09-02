LINCOLN – The Class A-filled tournament field didn’t keep the Class B York Dukes boys tennis team from winning the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Tennis Invite on Saturday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
York won the tournament with 64 points and just held off runner-up Papillion-La Vista, which finished with 63. Coming in third place was Bellevue West with 55 points. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.
“It was quite a start to our tournament season,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Ten of the 12 schools were in Class A and our guys had the opportunity to go up against some very good players. I know it gives the guys confidence to win a deal like that.”
All four of York’s entries – Hayden and Hunter Royal at No. 1 doubles, John Esser and Matt Mittman at No. 2 doubles, Ty Schneider at No. 1 singles and Drew Hammer at No. 2 singles – won their matchups in Pool D against Omaha Bryan and Lincoln Northeast.
In the finals, the Royal brothers beat Bellevue West 8-4 in the semifinals and then Papillion-La Vista 8-4 in the championship.
Esser and Mittman took the No. 2 doubles title with an 8-3 win over Papillion-La Vista. Before that in the semifinals, they handed Bellevue West an 8-2 loss.
According to their coach, it was smooth sailing for the doubles teams.
“Our doubles teams were so solid and truly weren’t pushed like I thought they would be,” Malleck said. “We’ll be leaning heavily on them for points this season.”
In the finals of No. 1 singles, Schneider took fourth with losses to Fremont in the semifinals and Millard South in the third place match.
York’s Hammer placed third in the finals of No. 2 singles. After falling to Bellevue West 8-3, he got back on track against Bellevue East with an 8-3 victory.
“Ty’s fourth place finish was better than it looks as last year’s Class A state champ from Papillion-La Vista, as well as guys from Fremont and Millard South who were the real deal, were in his division,” Malleck said. “Drew had ups and downs like a young player will, but for a sophomore to get third there was good stuff.”
York will host Beatrice Tuesday at York High School. Action starts at 4 p.m.
Final team scoring: 1. York 64; 2. Papillion La-Vista 63; 3. Bellevue West 55; 4. Fremont 48; 5. Bellevue East 46; 6. Norfolk 41; 7. Millard South 39; 8. Lincoln High 36; 9. Omaha Bryan 31; 10. Waverly 21; 11. Lincoln Northeast 14; 12. Grand Island 10.