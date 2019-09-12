HASTINGS – The York Dukes boys tennis team improved to 5-0 on the season in duals after dismantling Adams Central 9-0 on the road Tuesday.
York started the dual well with three wins in doubles action. The Dukes’ No. 1 team of Hayden and Hunter Royal continue to be the cream of the crop in Class B as they handed Gavin Lipovsky and Travis Niemeyer an 8-1 loss. The Royals are now 8-0 in No. 1 doubles this season.
At No. 2, York’s John Esser and Matt Mittman were 8-3 winners over Alex Lowry and Brennan Wrightsman. And at No. 3, both Ty Schneider and Drew Hammer beat Thane Waite and Nathan Sughroue 8-5.
In singles, all the Dukes won and were highlighted by the matches from Mittman and Esser, who both pitched 8-0 shutouts against their opponents.
Hayden Royal won 8-1 over Niemeyer while Hunter Royal was an 8-5 winner over Sughroue. Hammer got past Lipovsky, 8-6, while Schneider recorded a 9-7 win over Waite.
“Ty had another good showing with the comeback 9-7 win over Adams Central standout Thane Waite,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Hunter also had a quality win over Nathan Sughroue. Drew’s match was also very competitive as his opponent was very good at the net and made it tough.”
York will host its own invite on Friday and will welcome Elkhorn, Holdrege, McCook and Waverly. Action starts at 10 a.m.
