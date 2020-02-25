AURORA — Things were looking good for the York Dukes at halftime of Tuesday night’s B-6 subdistrict final against the Aurora Huskies. But behind the paint presence of 6-foot-6 Husker football walk-on commit Nate Boerkircher and his game-high 24 points, the Huskies were the ones that finished the four-quarter game strong and advanced to a district final with a 45-33 win.
York led 22-17 at the break, and even though its top two scorers, Matt Haggadone and Jake Erwin, combined for just three points in the first couple quarters, the Dukes had others step up. Senior Andrew Clark, who came into the game averaging just five points per contest, had nine in the first half.
After another senior, Reed Malleck, had cut the Dukes’ deficit to 15-10 midway through the second, Clark, a 6-foot-3 forward, went on his own 7-0 run that included a made 3 and a couple layups from aggressive drives.
“He really is a spot-up shooter, and once in a while we can drop him on the block,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said of Clark. “But he got a couple head fakes and got off the deck and was able to finish them. That was nice to get a run with him getting to the basket a couple times and then he hits a 3. I’m proud of that kid, he continued to get better.”
After Clark’s second layup forced Aurora head coach Tom Leininger to call a timeout, York freshman Barrett Olson came out of the stoppage in play and ended the first half with five points of his own when he nailed a corner 3 — which came right in front of a loud Aurora student section — and a mid-range jumper.
Morgan Conner, another senior, and Haggadone each had a triple in the first half, too.
But Boerkircher, who had 28 points in the Huskies’ 57-44 win back on Dec. 20, continued to own the paint in the second half against the smaller Dukes.
Boerkircher had 11 points in the first half and added seven to his total in the third. The big and athletic forward got back-to-back post buckets to begin the third, which cut the Dukes’ lead to 22-21 and caused Lamberty to call a timeout.
“The first two possessions, he got putbacks. He probably had six possessions where he had putbacks, and those twelve points was the difference in the game” Lamberty said of Boerkircher. “We had to rebound the basketball better. We had been doing a better job of it late in the season, but he has a quick second jump and he was more physical. He was able to get himself some space and just go get the ball, because he’s longer.”
It wasn’t all Boerkircher, though. Aurora’s 6-5 sophomore guard Tate Nachtigal helped the Huskies break the York 1-3-1 zone with some shot making. After going scoreless in the first half, he scored seven points in the third and had a corner 3. Nachtigal finished his night with 10 points and two triples.
York trailed just 34-31 at the end of the third, but it was all downhill from there for the Dukes’ offense. York only scored two points in the fourth while the Huskies, who came into the game 7-2 in their last nine games, racked up 11 to seal the win.
Lamberty said missed layups at the rim and an 0-for-2 performance at the free-throw line in the final eight minutes did the Dukes in.
“We didn’t get a ton of clean looks, so credit their (Aurora) defense, but there were some good looks that we just missed,” he said.
York has its season end at 8-16. The Dukes had five seniors play their last game, including Tyler Wright, Noah Burke, Conner, Malleck and Clark.
The Dukes started the season 2-13, but finished 6-3. A close 59-50 loss to a talented Adams Central team in the Central Conference tournament tells Lamberty that there was improvement in a down year.
“When you take a look at the progress our kids made from December to now, that’s a lot of progress — they got a ton better,” he said. “The seniors got better, but so did the youth too.”
York (8-16) 5 17 9 2 — 33
At Aurora (12-12) 11 6 17 11 — 45
York scoring: Andrew Clark 12, Morgan Conner 3, Matt Haggadone 3, Reed Malleck 7, Barrett Olson 5, Jake Erwin 1, Chase Collingham 2.
Aurora scoring: Kaleb Moural 6, Nate Boerkircher 24, Andrew Bell 2, Tate Nachtigal 10, Jameson Herzberg 3.
