LINCOLN – The York College women’s golf team took home the second-place trophy at the Nebraska Wesleyan Fall Invitational tournament this past week, shooting a team-low of 341.
Concordia University edged out York College by four shots to take home the team title with a 337. York slipped past the third-place team, College of St. Mary (342), by a single stroke.
York was led by Jessica Li (SO/Reading, England), who shot an 82 to take fourth place overall, while Bailee Bastin (JR/Choctaw, Okla) and Jessica Salazar (JR/Arvada, Colo) tied for sixth place with a pair of 84s.
Makayla Rowan (SO/Three Forks, Mont) finished with a 91, while Alex Rooney finished with a 92 and Megan Biber (FR/Lone Grove, Okla) shot a 95.
“Our team finish and having three of our women in the top ten made it a great day overall,” said head coach Matt Fike. “Concordia is an established program and we were right there in a position to win the tournament. College of St. Mary is also a team which has been competitive for many years, so obviously we feel very proud of where we stand in our second year fielding a full team.
“A couple of the girls had a few too many putts which hurt their scores, but as a group, our ball-striking has been very consistent which is why we feel good overall about where we are as a group. Our scores have continued to drop all season long. These women continue to work and want to improve. That’s the key – they want to improve.”
The women’s golf team returns to action next at the KCAC Fall Match Play Championship at the Salina Country Club on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
